Chris Smalling: Everton loan bid rejected by Manchester United

Chris Smalling is seen as an integral part of Manchester United's defence

Manchester United have turned down a bid from Everton to take Chris Smalling on a season-long loan.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the England international as an integral part of his defence, alongside new signing Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

The 29-year-old centre back signed a new contract at Old Trafford in December, keeping him at United until June 2022 with the option to extend for a further year.

Smalling made 24 Premier League appearances for United last season, and in total, he has played 323 times across all competitions since he was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson from Fulham in 2010.

He has won 31 caps for England, but was left out of Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup in Russia last year and has not played for the national team since.

Everton, meanwhile, have been busy in the transfer window. Sky Sports News understands they have seen a £70m plus James McCarthy and Cenk Tosun bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha rejected.

Everton are keen on bringing in Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace

Sky sources also understand their £30m offer for Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi has been turned down, and they have cooled their interest in signing Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

They have, however, signed Moise Kean from Juventus for an undisclosed fee on a five-year deal, while Andre Gomes (Barcelona), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz), Fabian Delph (Manchester City) and Jonas Lossl (free transfer) have all arrived at Goodison Park this summer.

Everton have also agreed a deal with Monaco to sign right-back Djibril Sidibe on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline. The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!