Sheffield United's Billy Sharp and Chris Wilder on critics, pride and power of Bramall Lane

4:57 Laura Woods goes behind the scenes at newly-promoted Sheffield United and speaks to Chris Wilder and Billy Sharp after their opening-weekend draw at Bournemouth. Laura Woods goes behind the scenes at newly-promoted Sheffield United and speaks to Chris Wilder and Billy Sharp after their opening-weekend draw at Bournemouth.

Sheffield United are back in the big time - and two of their own are shrugging off assertions their Premier League stay will be another short one.

The Blades, cruelly relegated on goal difference 12 years ago, made a long-awaited return to the top flight with a satisfying 1-1 draw at Bournemouth - and it was evergreen striker Billy Sharp who stepped off the bench to familiarly make his mark with just minutes remaining.

A bundled finish from a homegrown hero - sent on by another in manager Chris Wilder - sparked frenzied celebrations from the travelling support.

Sheff Utd vs C Palace Live on

Billy Sharp celebrates his second-half equaliser at the Vitality Stadium

It was a first Premier League goal - from his first top-flight shot - for Sharp but a sweeter moment still given the self-styled 'fat lad from Sheffield' has repeatedly been told his apparent limitations.

"I've heard a lot about the criticism but I've had it all my career really," Sharp - who earlier this year became the leading scorer in English league football this century - told Sky Sports' Laura Woods ahead of Crystal Palace's visit on Super Sunday.

"You just take it with a pinch of salt. I had a bit of a dig back in a radio interview... it's all fun and games for me. I'll just concentrate on my job. If people are talking about you you must be doing something right.

"It couldn't have gone any better for me at Bournemouth. I just wanted to get on the pitch and help the lads out and it happened to be my lucky day! The ball fell to me just where I like it - five, six yards out - and I poked it home.

2:56 Highlights from Bournemouth's 1-1 draw with Sheffield United in the Premier League Highlights from Bournemouth's 1-1 draw with Sheffield United in the Premier League

"I always tend to visualise things happening in games and that was one. People say if you don't dream, it's not going to happen. I used to sit on the Kop with my Dad. To captain and play for the club and then get that first Premier League goal is amazing - exactly how I dreamed it.

"It was an unbelievable moment for me but also important for the lads to get something for that belief; to use as a stepping stone."

'Prove we're good enough'

Wilder, who revealed there was a "roar" in the changing room when Sharp returned from media duties following his late intervention, has had to listen to enough doubters himself this summer.

Chris Wilder - a boyhood Blade like Billy Sharp - has led Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League in just three seasons

His side are the bookmakers favourites to return to the second tier - like last time - after a single year at elite level. Their recruitment - "sensible; we didn't want to take a wrecking ball to it" - has been questioned. They have been dismissed in uneducated quarters as a prosaic, direct side when their dizzying return to the top was achieved playing innovative football that had Marcelo Bielsa gushing.

"Do I care about the criticism? I've told the players to embrace it," Wilder tells Sky Sports.

"The focus and attention is there because it's the Premier League. Where else would you want to be? Would you rather be mid-table, bottom half of the Championship? I know where I want to be as a manager, I know where my staff want to be.

"Whatever people say - criticism or opinions - it doesn't affect me or hurt me. I respect people's opinions - I don't have to agree with them. People had opinions about the Championship but the door opened, we stepped in and other teams didn't do what they said they were going to do.

"We have to get the results that prove we're good enough. Whether that changes the critics' view, fair enough, but we just want to do our best as a football club to say we deserve to be there. I've said we're not here to make up the numbers and that we don't want to be the whipping boys. I want this to be the start of something special."

'Togetherness'

After his triumphant cameo, it would certainly be special for Sharp to lead the Blades out on their Bramall Lane homecoming.

Wilder has been coy about his team selection - Sharp is competing with new signings Oli McBurnie and Callum Robinson as well as last year's strike partner, David McGoldrick - but the Blades boss believes a tight-knit squad, as well as a raucous Bramall Lane, will be key to his team's survival chances.

You see a bit of an edge to him, when he's getting stripped off, as if to say: 'I'm going to show you for not picking me,' which I like. It's a natural reaction and attitude which I love. Chris Wilder on Billy Sharp

"There are decisions to make - it's a really competitive group - but one thing we have on our side is togetherness, regardless of who is playing or not," Wilder says. "They're really pulling for each other. It's a group of fantastic human beings, let alone footballers on this journey.

"We've talked about utilising our support and undoubted connection with the fans. They can make us sprint a yard quicker, jump higher, give us more energy.

"We have to make Bramall Lane as hostile and noisy as possible for anyone to relax and play their football. We have to make it as difficult as we can in terms of intensity but how we play, too - we want to take the game to the opposition."

0:43 Roy Hodgson admits he cannot rule out the possibility of Wilfried Zaha leaving Crystal Palace before the European transfer window closes Roy Hodgson admits he cannot rule out the possibility of Wilfried Zaha leaving Crystal Palace before the European transfer window closes

Sharp agrees and believes the Blades will pose Palace problems whether Wilfried Zaha - denied a summer move from Selhurst Park - starts or not.

"Palace are a better team with Zaha but they've got excellent players throughout the side," Sharp says. "It will be a tough challenge but it will be tough for them too - especially with the way we play.

"I was at the ground earlier this week - there were fans all around, taking it in. There's a buzz because the other half of the city gives us stick but they're the ones chasing us now. Hopefully it's a sellout - I think we deserve it. We need to make it as intimidating as possible."