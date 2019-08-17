Aston Villa 1-2 Bournemouth: Josh King and Harry Wilson score early as Villa lose again

2:58 Aston Villa 1 - 2 Bournemouth Aston Villa 1 - 2 Bournemouth

Aston Villa were condemned to a second straight defeat on their return to the Premier League as Bournemouth won 2-1 at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon.

Villa endured a nightmare start to their first top-flight home game since May 2016 as Tom Heaton tripped Callum Wilson after just 41 seconds with Josh King slotting home the resulting penalty.

Harry Wilson doubled the lead in the 12th minute after an error from Douglas Luiz and while the Villa midfielder atoned for that mistake with a sensational curling goal in the 71st minute, it was not enough as Bournemouth held on for their first win of the season.

The result leaves Villa without a point from their first two games after promotion, following last weekend's 3-1 defeat away at Tottenham.

How Bournemouth spoiled Villa's party

Villa Park was hosting its first Premier League home game in more than three years, but the party atmosphere among the 41,000 supporters was swiftly dampened as mistakes from two of their summer signings gifted an early two-goal lead to Bournemouth.

Team news Summer signing Douglas Luiz made his full debut for Aston Villa, as he replaced Conor Hourihane in midfield.

Harry Wilson - on loan from Liverpool - made his first Premier League start for Bournemouth, while Charlie Daniels also came into the starting XI.

Wilson darted towards the byline in the first minute and Heaton needlessly tripped him inside the penalty area, allowing King to send the Villa goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

Josh King celebrates after giving Bournemouth an early lead at Villa Park

It got better for the away side in the 12th minute when Wilson deflected a 30-yard shot off Tyrone Mings past Heaton after Douglas Luiz foolishly opted to dummy a simple pass from Trezeguet.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale repelled Villa throughout the first half, producing a fine save from John McGinn in the 22nd minute, Wesley five minutes later and with the help of Nathan Ake, somehow denying a close-range shot from Trezeguet on the stroke of half-time.

The home fans were left further frustrated as Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing somehow avoided a second yellow card after reckless challenges on both Jack Grealish and McGinn before he was wisely substituted by Eddie Howe during the half-time interval.

Player ratings Aston Villa: Heaton (5), Taylor (6), Mings (6), Engels (6), Elmohamady (6), McGinn (7), Luiz (5), Grealish (6), Trezeguet (6), El Ghazi (6), Wesley (7)



Subs: Jota (6), Davis (n/a)



Bournemouth: Ramsdale (8), A Smith (7), Ake (7), Daniels (7), Cook (7), H. Wilson (8), Billing (5), Lerma (6), Fraser (7), King (8), C. Wilson (8)



Subs: Surman (6), Solanke (6)



Man of the match: Harry Wilson (Bournemouth)

Villa captain Grealish had lost his previous 19 Premier League matches and went close twice in the second half, curling narrowly wide just after the break and heading Ahmed Elmohamady's cross over the bar on 62 minutes.

But Villa's pressure was rewarded in the 71st minute when Grealish teed up Douglas Luiz to shoot from distance and the former Manchester City player lashed an unstoppable curling strike into Ramsdale's top corner.

Douglas Luiz celebrates after scoring for Aston Villa

Bournemouth might have been awarded a penalty minutes later when King went down under Trezeguet's challenge, but frustrated their opponents in the closing stages to see out a fine away win and give Villa a reality check after their summer of heavy spending.

The managers

Dean Smith (Aston Villa): "We were a penalty down within a minute and Tom is one of our most experienced players. It's one I'm sure he won't do again and it gave them a tail-up.

"I thought it would be a good game of football, I like how Eddie's teams play. They have a front four that will score goals. We knew we had to be good defensively and we made two mistakes and were punished for them. Harry Wilson got a bit fortunate with a deflection; he took a pot shot from 30 yards and it deflected in.

"The big call, for me, was Phil Billing should have been sent off. He was yellow carded very early and made three fouls after that."

Eddie Howe (Bournemouth): "It was a really hard game. Villa are a good team. We started well and got the lead, but Villa came back and we knew the second half would be difficult. We defended very well and defended the set-plays and crosses well.

"I thought Villa made it a really good game today. They played well and have good players. That's why I think it's a big win to come here and perform the way we did."

Man of the Match - Harry Wilson (Bournemouth)

This was a fine collective performance from Bournemouth and it is tough to single out one individual. Aaron Ramsdale made at least three top-class saves behind a defence that was superbly marshalled by Steve Cook, who threw himself repeatedly in the way of Villa efforts. The front two of Callum Wilson and Josh King were a constant threat throughout the 90 minutes, but the man-of-the-match award goes to Harry Wilson on his first Bournemouth start.

The winger, making his first start for his new club following his loan move from Liverpool, was tireless in his running down the right until he was taken off in the second half. Ultimately, his willingness to shoot from distance was the decisive factor in this game. Since the start of last season, he has scored 10 goals from outside the box in all competitions, more than any other player in English football. Premier League defences have been put on notice.

Opta stats

Aston Villa have lost 14 of their last 15 Premier League games, drawing the other one and last winning a top-flight game in February 2016 (2-0 v Norwich).

Bournemouth have registered three wins in their last six Premier League away games (D1 L2), as many as they managed in their previous 14 on the road (L11).

Aston Villa have lost consecutive home leagues games for the first time since February 2017.

Josh King's second minute penalty for Bournemouth (1:40) is the earliest spot kick to be scored in a Premier League match since Sergio Aguero against Newcastle in February 2015 (1:12).

Josh King's opener on 1 min 40 secs was Bournemouth's quickest Premier League goal since Junior Stanislas netted against Leicester in May 2017 (0:59).

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz netted his first goal in European league football in his 40th game (2 games in the Premier League, 38 in La Liga with Girona).

A Villa vs Everton Live on

What's next?

Both sides are live on Sky Sports next weekend as Aston Villa host Everton on Friday Night Football (8pm kick-off) and Bournemouth are at home to Manchester City on Super Sunday (2pm kick-off).

B'mouth vs Man City Live on

How to watch PL goals on your mobile

You can watch the Premier League goals on your mobile with the Sky Sports app this season.

The Sky Sports app is the place to watch all in-game Premier League goals outside of the Saturday afternoon blackout window (2.45pm to 5.15pm), while highlights packages of Saturday's 3pm games available at 5.15pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can enjoy in-game clips of Premier League goals and other major incidents exclusively by logging into our app, while our timeline function for Sky Sports' live Premier League matches allows you to navigate to the match incident you want to watch with a simple swipe.