Norwich 3-1 Newcastle: Teemu Pukki hat-trick seals first win of the season

A wonderful Teemu Pukki hat-trick sealed Norwich's first win back in the Premier League as they beat Newcastle 3-1 at Carrow Road.

After a few chances at either end, Pukki got his first goal just after the half-hour mark (32), producing a sensational volley with his first touch.

It took another 31 minutes before he found the net again, expertly sweeping home through the legs of Emil Krafth (63), and the Newcastle defender was unable to handle Pukki again as the striker completed his first Premier League hat-trick, tapping home nine minutes later (74).

Jonjo Shelvey nabbed a 93rd minute consolation for Newcastle, getting away from Ben Godfrey before driving the ball home on the angle, but it was not enough to stop the visitors from losing their second successive Premier League game under Steve Bruce.

How Pukki shone at Carrow Road

It was an entertaining start to the game, and Martin Dubravka was Newcastle's saviour in the first half. He was first tested in the sixth minute as Todd Cantwell tried to beat him at the near post, but the goalkeeper got down low to save. Not long after, Pukki dragged an effort just wide of the post before an impatient Krafth fired well over the crossbar at the other end.

Dubravka continued to keep Norwich - or more specifically, Pukki - at bay, making another low save from the Finland international in the 16th minute before Pukki tried to slot home on the angle after a nice lay-off from Cantwell, but Dubravka collected at the second time of asking.

Player ratings Norwich: Krul (7), Aarons (7), Godfrey (7), Hanley (6), Leitner (7), Lewis (7), Cantwell (8), Stiepermann (8), Trybull (7), Buendia (8), Pukki (9).



Subs used: Vrancic (n/a), Tettey (n/a), Byram (n/a).



Newcastle: Dubravka (7), Dummett (7), Schar (6), Lascelles (6), Krafth (4), Shelvey (6), Hayden (7), Ki (4), Ritchie (6), Almiron (5), Joelinton (5).



Subs used: Muto (4), Longstaff (6).



Man of the match: Teemu Pukki.

Despite being under pressure, Newcaslte should have taken the lead in the 27th minute. Isaac Hayden was the Magpies' most potent attacking threat on the right and put another wonderful ball into the area for Joelinton, who was waiting towards the back post. But he could not direct his header on target, seeing it just skim past the upright.

Five minutes later, though, and Norwich got their deserved goal. Newcaslte cleared an initial corner, but Marco Stiepermann was waiting on the right to put the ball back into the area. Jamaal Lascelles headed it away, but only into the path of Pukki, who hit a sensational volley with his first touch to finally beat Dubravka.

Team news There was just one change for Norwich - Kenny McLean dropped to the bench and Moritz Leitner started.

Steve Bruce mades two changes - Sung-Yueng Ki and Emil Krafth came in for Javier Manquillo and Sean Longstaff.

In contrast to the start of the game, it was a rather quiet beginning to the second half. Newcastle looked more competitive, but created few chances and despite their pressure, it was Norwich who doubled their lead in the 63rd minute.

It was a wonderful run from Cantwell through the middle of the park, before picking out Pukki down the left of the area. Krafth was marking but could not even get close to the striker as he found space and expertly swept the ball goalwards - putting it through the legs of the Newcastle defender - for his second of the afternoon.

Newcastle were punished by Pukki again in the 74th minute as he sealed his first Norwich hat-trick. Stiepermann floated a lovely ball over the top for Cantwell, who made another superb run into the area. He laid the ball off for an overlapping Pukki, with Krafth once again unable to keep up. The Norwich striker then tapped home past Dubravka, wheeling away to celebrate as Krafth was left on the floor with his head in his hands.

But Norwich's afternoon was soured slightly as Newcastle scored a late consolation in the 93rd minute. Sean Longstaff slipped in Shelvey down the right of the area, with the midfielder squaring up to Ben Godfrey. He just managed to turn away from the defender before chipping the ball into the far corner on a tight angle and deny Norwich a clean sheet.

Man of the match - Teemu Pukki

Who else? It was a sensational performance from the striker who is showing no signs of being daunted by the Premier League, getting his first hat-trick in the competition and for Norwich, which he will surely be delighted with.

The quality of the goals - particularly the first - were more than a match for some of the Premier League's best talent and Newcastle could just not handle a striker who is bursting with confidence and desire.

But a word must also go to his defensive duties. A number of time, he got back to help his teammates to snuff out the Newcastle attack, which is rare for a striker. It's clear that the fans and his fellow players love having him in the team and he will be wonderful to watch for the rest of the season.

Opta stats

Norwich are unbeaten in their last seven home Premier League games against Newcastle United (W5 D2 L0), since losing their first match against them in the competition at Carrow Road in January 1994 under Mike Walker.

Daniel Farke is the first Norwich manager to win his opening home Premier League game in charge of the Canaries since Mike Walker in August 1992 - prior to today, each of the last seven managers had lost their first home game in charge of Norwich in the competition.

The last five Newcastle managers have all lost their first away Premier League match in charge of the club - Alan Pardew, John Carver, Steve McClaren, Rafael Benitez and Steve Bruce.

What's next?

Norwich will have a second successive home game next week, when they will host Chelsea. Newcastle travel to Tottenham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.