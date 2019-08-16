Onel Hernandez injury blow for Norwich with Cuban set for up to three months out

Norwich City midfielder Onel Hernandez could be out for up to three months after suffering an injury while at home.

The Cuban slipped and fell on his knee, suffering a lateral meniscus tear in the process, Canaries manager Daniel Farke revealed ahead of Saturday's game with Newcastle at Carrow Road.

Hernandez may yet face a longer spell on the sidelines if he has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

"He slipped over at home and fell on his knee," said Farke.

"We have to check if there's something wrong with his ACL. He is out for three months and may need surgery.

"Onel is unpredictable and it's a huge blow. He would have been important for tomorrow and for the next few months.

"We can't replace him so we have to find solutions in a different way. It's a big chance for some other players."

Hernandez was a key player for Farke's side last season, scoring nine goals in 43 appearances in all competitions.

The 26-year-old will now join fellow long-term absentees Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose - both of whom are battling knee injuries - in the treatment room.

Norwich, who won the Sky Bet Championship last season, will be looking to bounce back against Newcastle after losing 4-1 away to Liverpool in the opening game of the Premier League season on August 9.