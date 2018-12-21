Arsenal vs Burnley preview: Sean Dyche wants points not praise

Arsenal host Burnley in front of the Sky TV cameras on Saturday lunchtime

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been heartened by his side's recent displays, but admits - with the Clarets in the relegation zone - that collecting points is more important.

Speaking ahead of Burnley's trip to the Emirates to take on Arsenal on Saturday lunchtime, Dyche said: "We've been close and we've delivered good performances.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says his team have showed improvement of late

"Performances are coming back to what we think. We can still do better, for sure, but they have to get the reward of points because that's the industry we're in."

Arsenal could be without up to eight players for the visit of the Clarets.

Head coach Unai Emery may also shake things up after two defeats in a row, including Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final loss to Tottenham.

Danny Welbeck, Rob Holding, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Emile Smith Rowe, Hector Bellerin and Shkodran Mustafi will all be missing, while the Gunners will also assess the fitness of Sead Kolasinac and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

1:44 Unai Emery says Mesut Ozil does have a future at Arsenal, despite not starting a Premier League game since November 11 Unai Emery says Mesut Ozil does have a future at Arsenal, despite not starting a Premier League game since November 11

As for the visitors, Aaron Lennon will miss the game after undergoing knee surgery earlier this week.

0:50 Burnley manager Sean Dyche has confirmed that Aaron Lennon has had an operation to repair cartilage in his knee Burnley manager Sean Dyche has confirmed that Aaron Lennon has had an operation to repair cartilage in his knee

Fellow wide men Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are carrying knocks, but remain in contention as the Clarets look to bounce back after a last-gasp 1-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Belgium midfielder Steven Defour's calf injury is likely to preclude his involvement for a fourth straight game, while defender Stephen Ward (knee) and goalkeeper Nick Pope (shoulder) are also sidelined.

Opta stats

Arsenal are unbeaten in each of their last 10 matches in all competitions against Burnley (W9 D1), conceding just four goals in the process and never more than once in a game

Burnley have lost all four of their Premier League matches against Arsenal at the Emirates by an aggregate score of 13-2

In all competitions, Arsenal have won their last seven home contests against Burnley, since a 0-1 defeat in September 1974

Arsenal have lost just two of their 18 home Premier League games in 2018, with both defeats coming against Manchester City (W13 D3 L2)

Arsenal are looking to avoid consecutive Premier League defeats for the first time since the opening two games of the season

Arsenal have won their last 27 home league games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (F81 A13) since a 4-4 draw with Tottenham in October 2008. Their last such defeat came in April 2007 against West Ham United (0-1)

1:45 A preview of this weekend's Premier League games, including Liverpool's trip to Wolves and Tottenham’s clash with Everton A preview of this weekend's Premier League games, including Liverpool's trip to Wolves and Tottenham’s clash with Everton

Merson's prediction

Huge game for Arsenal, this. I saw Burnley go to Tottenham and frustrate them, and they nearly got away with a draw. Arsenal struggled against Huddersfield, then went back to the Arsene Wenger way at Southampton, where Saints were holding on for a draw and ended up winning the match! And then Tottenham go and wipe the floor with them.

But I do think they'll just steal this by one. I've been saying it all along, the results have been covering over the cracks. You shouldn't have to come from behind each week or score two or three goals each week to win games; sooner or later that stops.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)