Premier League

  • Arsenal vs Fulham
  • 3:00pm Tuesday 1st January
  • Emirates Stadium   (Att: 59887)
FT

Arsenal 4

G Xhaka (25),A Lacazette (55),A Ramsey (79),P Aubameyang (83)

Fulham 1

A Kamara (69)

Report

By Michael Hincks

@MichaelHincks

Arsenal 4-1 Fulham: Hosts start New Year with victory to close gap on top four

Highlights and report as Granit Xhaka, Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score for Arsenal

Last Updated: 01/01/19 5:05pm

Arsenal 4-1 Fulham
Arsenal returned to winning ways in emphatic style with a 4-1 victory over Fulham on New Year's Day.

Looking to bounce back from a 5-1 drubbing at Liverpool, Arsenal punished Fulham for two missed Ryan Sessegnon chances when Granit Xhaka broke the deadlock (25) at the Emirates.

Alexandre Lacazette then scored Arsenal's second (55) after the break following a fine team move, and though substitute Aboubakar Kamara gave the visitors hope (69), it was only short-lived.

Aaron Ramsey (79) restored the two-goal advantage before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (83) added a somewhat flattering fourth. Arsenal move two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, while Fulham remain 19th in the Premier League table.

Full report to follow

