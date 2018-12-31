Claudio Ranieri ends row with Aboubakar Kamara after penalty incident

Claudio Ranieri has brought his issues with Aboubakar Kamara to an end

Claudio Ranieri has patched up his differences with striker Aboubakar Kamara over the penalty debacle in Fulham’s win over Huddersfield.

After winning a late spot-kick, Kamara stopped designated taker Aleksandar Mitrovic taking the shot and took it himself - then missed.

Ranieri criticised Kamara's behaviour at full-time, labelling him "disrespectful" and said he would consider punishing the forward, perhaps by removing him from the squad as they prepare to face Arsenal on New Year's Day.

But on Monday, he told the club: "Now everything is finished. He came to me after I called all the squad, all the people around us, and they (all) apologised. For me it's finished.

"The team is the first in my idea, if I need him he continues to play but he has to improve what I ask. He's a good guy and I hope also the fans are behind him and all the team."

Meanwhile, Fulham are continuing their investigation into racist abuse directed at Kamara on Twitter, in the wake of the incident at Craven Cottage, where the hosts won 1-0 thanks to Mitrovic's stoppage-time strike.

The club said on Monday that they will take the "strongest possible action against those responsible".