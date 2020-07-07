Arsenal vs Leicester team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Leicester in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi will again be absent when Arsenal host Leicester.

Image: Matteo Guendouzi will be missing again for Arsenal

Ozil has yet to appear since the restart and Guendouzi was dropped by manager Mikel Arteta after the defeat at Brighton.

Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are long-term absentees.

0:17 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says the club must win all of their remaining Premier League matches to have any chance of qualifying for the Champions League

James Maddison and Ben Chilwell are doubts for Leicester's trip to the Emirates.

Midfielder Maddison has a hip problem while England left-back Chilwell has a foot injury.

Chilwell was replaced by Wolves loanee Ryan Bennett in Saturday's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace and he and Maddison will be assessed ahead of the game in London.

Image: James Maddison remains a doubt

Arsenal

Leicester City Tuesday 7th July 8:00pm

Charlie's prediction

The games that are coming now are all ones of real significance. Leicester have a real handful. They got over the line against Palace but it did take them until the second half and decent tactics to get the points. It was vital that they got the win with this game coming up.

Wolves stumbled against Arsenal but Manchester United and Chelsea are waiting for Leicester to slip up. There is some real drama still to unfold here. Before the break, I would have fancied Leicester to take something from Arsenal.

Arsenal have formed a bit of momentum. It is still not right at the back but it is better. Emiliano Martinez is playing well and Sead Kolasinac on the left side of a back three is keeping it balanced. Kieran Tierney has been looking stronger and fitter. When Arsenal have wing backs, they can hit the byline and can be dangerous. It is where the danger is.

The intent was there from Tierney for Bukayo Saka's goal. Playing higher up the pitch can allow you to pin teams in. Cedric Soares deserves to be in the team too.

Dani Ceballos is unpredictable. He has lovely ability, energy, but he and Granit Xhaka are weak defensively. That is the reason why you have a back five. They are not holding as they cannot tackle but they can get on the ball.

Injured James Maddison may not make it for Leicester, which will be a big bonus for Arsenal. Even with Alexandre Lacazette scoring, I still think Eddie Nketiah will start. Saka can play anywhere, and scoring was ace for him off the back of the new contract, but I'm not sure whether he was at his best in that right-sided position. You could switch Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with him.

Aubameyang is two goals behind Jamie Vardy now in the race for the Golden Boot, so he will be keen to get things going again. Eddie's pace gives teams problems, but at the same time, they have earned the right to be in the team. The goal helped Lacazette but I would not be surprised if he did not make it.

Leicester need Maddison. Congratulations to Vardy on his 100th goal. He will give Arsenal problems in behind and it will be a game that is full of mistakes, but it will be a thrilling 90 minutes.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (25/1 with Sky Bet)

