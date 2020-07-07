Arsenal vs Leicester team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Leicester in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 8.15pm).
Team news
Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi will again be absent when Arsenal host Leicester.
Ozil has yet to appear since the restart and Guendouzi was dropped by manager Mikel Arteta after the defeat at Brighton.
Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are long-term absentees.
James Maddison and Ben Chilwell are doubts for Leicester's trip to the Emirates.
Midfielder Maddison has a hip problem while England left-back Chilwell has a foot injury.
Chilwell was replaced by Wolves loanee Ryan Bennett in Saturday's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace and he and Maddison will be assessed ahead of the game in London.
How to follow
Follow the match on Sky Sports Premier League without crowd noise and Sky Sports Main Event with crowd noise from 8pm; kick-off 8.15pm.
Charlie's prediction
The games that are coming now are all ones of real significance. Leicester have a real handful. They got over the line against Palace but it did take them until the second half and decent tactics to get the points. It was vital that they got the win with this game coming up.
Wolves stumbled against Arsenal but Manchester United and Chelsea are waiting for Leicester to slip up. There is some real drama still to unfold here. Before the break, I would have fancied Leicester to take something from Arsenal.
Arsenal have formed a bit of momentum. It is still not right at the back but it is better. Emiliano Martinez is playing well and Sead Kolasinac on the left side of a back three is keeping it balanced. Kieran Tierney has been looking stronger and fitter. When Arsenal have wing backs, they can hit the byline and can be dangerous. It is where the danger is.
The intent was there from Tierney for Bukayo Saka's goal. Playing higher up the pitch can allow you to pin teams in. Cedric Soares deserves to be in the team too.
Dani Ceballos is unpredictable. He has lovely ability, energy, but he and Granit Xhaka are weak defensively. That is the reason why you have a back five. They are not holding as they cannot tackle but they can get on the ball.
Injured James Maddison may not make it for Leicester, which will be a big bonus for Arsenal. Even with Alexandre Lacazette scoring, I still think Eddie Nketiah will start. Saka can play anywhere, and scoring was ace for him off the back of the new contract, but I'm not sure whether he was at his best in that right-sided position. You could switch Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with him.
Aubameyang is two goals behind Jamie Vardy now in the race for the Golden Boot, so he will be keen to get things going again. Eddie's pace gives teams problems, but at the same time, they have earned the right to be in the team. The goal helped Lacazette but I would not be surprised if he did not make it.
Leicester need Maddison. Congratulations to Vardy on his 100th goal. He will give Arsenal problems in behind and it will be a game that is full of mistakes, but it will be a thrilling 90 minutes.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (25/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Arsenal are unbeaten in 22 home league games against Leicester (W19 D3), winning each of the last 12 in a row. Only against Stoke (13 between 1983-2018) have they had a longer winning home run against an opponent in the top-flight.
- Leicester have won three of their last four league games against Arsenal (L1), as many as they had in their previous 36 against the Gunners (D10 L23). They're looking to win three consecutive league games against Arsenal for the first time since 1963.
- Arsenal have won three consecutive Premier League games without conceding for the first time since November 2017. They last won four in a row without reply back in May 2014.
- Leicester won their first Premier League game since the restart last time out against Crystal Palace, scoring more goals in that 3-0 victory than they had in their previous three league games combined (2).
- Arsenal have taken maximum points from their last four home Premier League games, having won just four of their previous 14 at the Emirates (D6 L4).
- No Premier League sides have had more substitute goal involvements since the restart than Arsenal (3 goals, 1 assist) and Leicester (1 goal, 3 assists) - level with also Newcastle (3 goals, 1 assist). A substitute has scored for the Gunners in each of their last three Premier League games.
- Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored nine goals in his last nine Premier League games against Arsenal, including six in his last five.
- Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is winless in all six of his away matches against Arsenal in all competitions (D2 L4), with this his first visit there since a 0-0 draw in August 2015 when he was Liverpool manager.
- Arsenal's Emiliano Martinez has kept a clean sheet in six of his eight Premier League starts (75%), the best ratio of any Gunners keeper in the competition (min. 5 starts).
- Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored six goals in his last six Premier League home games, including a brace against Norwich last time out. A goal here will see him become the second player to score 20+ goals in consecutive Premier League seasons for Arsenal (after Thierry Henry, five between 2001-02 and 2005-06).