Arsenal vs Manchester City preview, team news, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday (kick-off 7.45pm).

Team news

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City‘s win over Bournemouth in the Premier League

Arsenal have no new injury worries ahead of their FA Cup semi-final with holders Manchester City.

The Gunners will be without suspended striker Eddie Nketiah and full-back Cedric Soares, who is cup-tied having featured in the competition for Southampton earlier in the campaign.

Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are definite absentees and it remains to be seen if Mesut Ozil will be involved having returned to training following a back complaint.

Manchester City's second-choice goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who regularly features in domestic cup matches, has been ruled out with a muscular injury.

Regular number one Ederson will play with veteran Scott Carson on the bench. Right-back Joao Cancelo has overcome a knock but striker Sergio Aguero (knee) remains on the sidelines.

How to follow

2:29 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he is hoping his side can take advantage of their win against Premier League champions Liverpool

Follow Arsenal vs Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals with our dedicated live blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.

Opta stats

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win over Liverpool in the Premier League