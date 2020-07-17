Arsenal vs Manchester City preview, team news, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday (kick-off 7.45pm).
Team news
Arsenal have no new injury worries ahead of their FA Cup semi-final with holders Manchester City.
The Gunners will be without suspended striker Eddie Nketiah and full-back Cedric Soares, who is cup-tied having featured in the competition for Southampton earlier in the campaign.
Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are definite absentees and it remains to be seen if Mesut Ozil will be involved having returned to training following a back complaint.
Manchester City's second-choice goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who regularly features in domestic cup matches, has been ruled out with a muscular injury.
Regular number one Ederson will play with veteran Scott Carson on the bench. Right-back Joao Cancelo has overcome a knock but striker Sergio Aguero (knee) remains on the sidelines.
How to follow
Opta stats
- Arsenal have progressed from nine of their last 12 FA Cup semi-final ties, losing out in 1999, 2004 (both v Manchester United) and 2009 (v Chelsea). Each of the last eight teams to beat Arsenal at the semi-final stage has gone on to win the trophy, in a run stretching back to 1907.
- Manchester City have won 10 of their last 12 FA Cup semi-final matches, with their two defeats in that time coming against Arsenal (1932 and 2017).
- Arsenal are playing in their 30th FA Cup semi-final - no side has ever played in more. They've reached the final on 20 occasions, which is also a joint record (level with Manchester United for both).
- Arsenal have lost their last seven meetings with Manchester City in all competitions, by an aggregate score of 2-20. Only against Leeds have Arsenal ever lost more consecutive matches in their history (two runs of 8).
- Manchester City's last defeat against Arsenal in all competitions was in an FA Cup semi-final, throwing away a 1-0 lead to lose 1-2 in 2017, with Arsenal going on to beat Chelsea in the final.
- This is just the fifth FA Cup meeting between Man City and Arsenal, with Man City winning the first in February 1904, and Arsenal winning the subsequent three (March 1932, February 1971 and April 2017).
- Holders Man City are looking to reach the FA Cup final in consecutive years for the third time, also doing so in 1933/1934 and 1955/1956. The Citizens are unbeaten in their last nine matches at Wembley Stadium, last losing against Arsenal in the 2017 FA Cup semi-final.
- Arsenal have beaten/eliminated the holders of the FA Cup each of the last five times they've faced them, with this their first such match since the 2014 semi-final against Wigan Athletic.
- Four of Arsenal's seven FA Cup goals this season have been scored by players under the age of 21 - the most of any side from the first round proper (Bukayo Saka x1, Eddie Nketiah x2, Reiss Nelson x1).
- Man City's Phil Foden has had a hand in seven goals in just six FA Cup appearances (4 goals, 3 assists), averaging a goal involvement every 57 minutes in the competition.