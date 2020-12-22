Arsenal 1-4 Manchester City: Holders ease to victory to reach Carabao Cup semi-finals

Manchester City kept their Carabao Cup defence firmly on track after easing past Arsenal with a 4-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium to book their place in the semi-finals.

Gabriel Jesus headed the visitors into an early lead in the third minute but Arsenal hit back against the run of play through Alexandre Lacazette (31).

However, the Gunners, who lost Gabriel Martinelli to injury just after half-time, were behind again in the 54th minute after goalkeeper Alex Runarsson let Riyad Mahrez's free-kick through his hands and into the net.

Phil Foden added City's third (59) with a deft finish, despite replays suggesting he had strayed offside, before Aymeric Laporte's header (73) rounded off proceedings for Pep Guardiola's side, who are now 18 games without a defeat in the League Cup as they bid to win the competition for a fourth straight time.

When is the semi-final draw? Manchester City join Championship side Brentford in Wednesday evening’s semi-final draw. Stoke vs Tottenham and Everton vs Manchester Unitec complete the quarter-final line-up on Wednesday.

How Man City strolled to victory in north London…

Image: Gabriel Jesus celebrates after giving Manchester City an early lead against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Arsenal made the worst possible start as Jesus headed home Oleksandr Zinchenko's near-post cross with a little over two minutes on the clock.

With the form they have been in recent weeks, you feared the worst for Arteta's side and City continued to press forward with Mahrez's goal-bound shot blocked by Cedric Soares and Laporte's header inches away from adding a second.

However, despite City's dominance, it was Arsenal who equalised out of nowhere. After an initial ball into the box had been cleared, Martinelli dug out a cross from the byline and Lacazette was on hand to emphatically head past Zack Steffen to level for the hosts

Image: Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after equalising for Arsenal against Manchester City

Just before the break, City had a huge chance to restore their lead but Jesus, who was one on one with the goalkeeper, was denied by a stunning one-handed save from Runarsson, while Steffen had to be quick off his line to get to the ball ahead of Martinelli, who raced in behind the City defence in a bid to latch onto Joe Willock's pass.

Martinelli took a worrying knock in that challenge with the goalkeeper, and despite coming out for the second half, he eventually limped off to be replaced by Nicolas Pepe.

The news would not get any better for the hosts as City regained their lead 10 minutes into the second half, Runarsson spilling Mahrez's free-kick, which was straight at him, into the net.

Guardiola's side then turned on the style as Foden drew Runarsson off his line before producing a fine finish to lift the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper - although the England man was lucky that VAR was not in operation as he strayed offside when the ball was played through.

Laporte finished the tie off with City's third goal in 18 minutes, heading home Foden's cross from a short corner to continue City's brilliant League Cup run.

Image: Phil Foden celebrates after putting Manchester City 3-1 up against Arsenal

What the managers said...

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: To follow

Man City boss Pep Guardiola: "Both teams need to score goals, we score four. We changed the set-up, they score a good goal, after the second half we had more fluidity. The second goal helped, the third maybe offside, so that makes a difference. After 3-1 it is a completely different game.

"We put another player in the position we can make it dangerous. We score a goal, we had a good moment, didn't suffer and they could not make passes in a row, but they changed, pressed better. The second half we adjusted and were a little bit more comfortable.

"The last two or three years we have scored a lot of goals and this year we struggle, but of course goals are important. It is good for the rhythm for the players that haven't played. For four years in a row we are in the semi-finals which is a good achievement in this competition."

Man of the match - Riyad Mahrez

Image: Riyad Mahrez restored Manchester City's lead against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final

Sky Sports' Alan Smith: "Mahrez was a threat all night. he won a few free-kicks with those quick feet on the edge of the penalty area. He also got a goal courtesy of Runarsson's spill. He's such an awkward customer to face. He's so elusive."

Mahrez: It was a solid performance

Mahrez to Sky Sports:

"It was a solid performance. We started good and then they equalise. We got lucky with the free-kick and then we got the third one and then it was more easy for us. We cannot always dominate every game. They can score at any time but in the second half we scored the second and the third and we made it more easy for us.

"I was surprised at the position of [Alex Runarsson]. He was so close to the post and luckily didn't catch it properly and that was good for us. We've been struggling but it's football. It's not always easy to score four or five goals. Today we score four goals and it was a solid performance."

Opta stats - Man City's love affair with the Carabao Cup continues

Since losing to Manchester United in October 2016, Manchester City have progressed from each of their last 18 League Cup ties, winning the competition in each of the last three campaigns.

Manchester City are the first team to win four consecutive away games against Arsenal in all competitions since Chelsea between 1960 and 1965 (six in a row).

Arsenal (14) have been eliminated from the quarter-final stage of the League Cup more times than any other side in the competition's history.

The Gunners conceded at least four times at home in a League Cup encounter for the first time since November 1998 under Arsene Wenger (0-5 v Chelsea).

What's next?

