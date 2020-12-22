Mikel Arteta concedes Arsenal 'in big trouble' if slump continues

Mikel Arteta has conceded Arsenal will be "in big trouble" if they fail to transform their fortunes through a season-defining festive schedule.

The Gunners crashed out of the Carabao Cup 4-1 to Manchester City on Tuesday as Arteta's side slipped to a sixth defeat in 11 in all competitions.

London rivals Chelsea are the visitors to the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day - live on Sky Sports - before the Gunners see in the New Year with trips to Brighton and West Brom, and Arteta admits it is a make-or-break run of games.

Arsenal

Chelsea Saturday 26th December 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

"We have to turn it around, there is no question," he told Sky Sports. "If we don't, we are in big trouble, so this is the moment that is going to decide our season.

"We do [have the tools to turn things around] because I see how much the players try and what they are trying to do, but at the moment a lot of strange things are happening in every game and that makes things really difficult."

Arsenal fell behind to City in farcical circumstances as Gabriel Jesus punished non-existent defending to head the holders into the lead with barely two minutes on the clock.

1:59 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Arsenal and Man City

Alexandre Lacazette equalised just after the half-hour mark with a header of his own, but Arsenal's hopes evaporated on 54 minutes when goalkeeper Alex Runarsson spilled Riyad Mahrez's free-kick into his own net.

From there on, City were merciless, as goals from Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte wrapped up a comprehensive victory that leaves Pep Guardiola's side two wins away from a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup triumph.

"It's a disappointing night," Arteta said. "We started the game and conceded after two minutes, a really soft goal. After that, in the moment we are in, and against this opponent, it is difficult.

"We got back in the game, started to grow and scored a really good goal and we had a spell of 25 minutes where we were the better team.

"After that, we conceded the second goal the way we did and against this level of opponent, they punish you and make life really difficult.

"This is a really hard one to take when you consider how the game went. The reaction the team had against this level of opponent was good, but when you give the goals we gave away, it makes the game impossible."

Asked for his thoughts on Runarsson's error, the Gunners boss added: "He hasn't played a lot of games for us, he's adapting to the league and this is it. We all make mistakes; we have to support him.

"I thought about starting Bernd Leno, but he has played a lot of minutes and needed some rest. We want to give opportunities to other players; Alex has done well in the other games and these things happen in football."

Pep: Arteta is an incredible manager

2:40 Pep Guardiola speaks to Sky Sports following Man City's emphatic 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final

It's been just over a year since Arteta left the Manchester City coaching set-up to take the reins at the Emirates but defeat to his former employers has only heightened the mounting pressure on his position.

Speaking after the game, however, City boss Guardiola issued a public backing of Arteta, insisting Arsenal would be making a "big mistake" if they decide to sack his former assistant.

"They will do a huge, big mistake," Guardiola told BBC. "I'm pretty sure they are going to trust him. I understand for the analysts, analyse the results.

"But I was with him many years and I know his incredible quality as a human being and especially as a manager, how he is involved in everything. It's just a question of time and he will do well.

"I'm not on the board. For me they will do a big mistake if they are thinking. They give him the confidence, they won two titles when for a long time ago it didn't happen at this club.

"In this pandemic situation, with injury problems they have and the games they played always they played good. But unfortunately these games is our job and it depends on the results. But football changes in one week so quick.

"I can speak about my experience alongside him, one of the most incredible successful teams in English history we had and he was part of this success and it would not be possible without him, and to create something like this you need

time like I had in my first season."

4 - Manchester City are the first team to win four consecutive away games against Arsenal in all competitions since Chelsea between 1960 and 1965 (six in a row). Cornered. pic.twitter.com/OcLazrRxlg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2020

Who else is out there for Arsenal?

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"Arteta's got money in the bank because he won the FA Cup and he's had some brilliant form in cup competitions.

"People are saying Arteta is going to lose his job; losing 4-1 at home is not ideal. The way they set up, I thought they might be good but, all of a sudden, things have gone, and they are devoid of confidence.

"Of course you could go and sack the manager, but the bigger problem is that there's a group of players there and there's only three or four that if you were the manager coming in, you'd say I could trust those players.

4:44 Jamie Redknapp and Micah Richards discuss what wrong for Arsenal following their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, and talk about the pressures that Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal team now face.

"That will be the problem with this team. Too many of them, no matter what you do, will let you down. It's a team full of kidders right now and I feel sorry for the young players. Arsenal have got to stick with the manager and give him time to get out a lot of the players that aren't good enough.

"I keep hearing about dressing-room unrest and someone in the dressing room that's giving information. If you've got that, you've got major problems.

"You've got no chance. You've got to get rid of those players as quickly as possible and it is not easy to do. If you get rid of the manager, who comes in? Who's out there?"

'Are Arteta's issues inherited?'

Image: Arsenal's next six fixtures in all competitions

Sky Sports' Micah Richards:

"Is it fair to say he's inherited this problem? He's been in management a year and he's won an FA Cup which has papered over the cracks a little bit.

"I still have some belief and faith in Arteta because I've seen him on the training ground when he was at Manchester City and I know he's got something.

"I don't know if he's a better coach or a better manager, but only time will tell. It's difficult and disheartening to see him like that but I don't know if I can pin the blame solely on Arteta."