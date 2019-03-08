Arsenal vs Manchester United preview: Anthony Martial fit to play

Watch Arsenal vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports Premier League

Manchester United's absentee list has eased ahead of their Super Sunday clash against Arsenal with Anthony Martial, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera all set to return.

Still unbeaten domestically under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United head to the Emirates Stadium - a ground where they beat the Gunners 3-1 in the FA Cup in January - with their injury list decreasing.

Paul Pogba is available after serving a European suspension in Paris in midweek, Martial has recovered from a groin injury, while Herrera and Matic are pushing for a start.

"Eric (Bailly) is fine," Solskjaer said of the defender he substituted after 36 minutes against PSG.

"Anthony will be available and hopefully we'll have Nemanja and/or Ander ready as well.

"We're looking better for it. They just need to have another couple of days training with the team. They've done well with their recovery work."

As the battle for a place in the top-four heats up, Sokratis Papastathopoulos feels the hosts can get the right result this time around and is not worried by United's emphatic victory in Paris.

Lucas Torreira will miss out through suspension

Asked if the PSG result will make Sunday a more difficult task, Sokratis replied: "No. We play in our home.

"We know what we can do. We will play with confidence and everything will be good. It is a game that we know is very important for us but we will be ready.

"Of course we watched (the PSG match). Everybody watched. But we will be ready, everybody is thinking about Sunday's game already and we will give 100 per cent."

Team news

Arsenal will be without suspended midfielder Lucas Torreira for Sunday's clash.

The Uruguay international was sent off in last weekend's draw at Tottenham and is banned for the next three league games.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos was sent off against Rennes on Thursday

Alexandre Lacazette is available having missed the Europa League defeat in Rennes through suspension, with long-term injury absentees Danny Welbeck (ankle), Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin (both knee) still missing.

Martial will return for United this weekend, with Matic and Herrera also on the brink of returning for Sunday's trip.

United were without 10 first-team players for Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League win at Paris St Germain. Pogba is available after serving a European suspension and Martial is back from a groin injury.

Solskjaer revealed that Matic (groin) and Herrera (hamstring) could return, but Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Phil Jones, Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian remain unavailable.

Opta stats

Arsenal have won two of their last three Premier League home games against Manchester United (L1), as many as they had in their previous eight against them (W2 D3 L3).

Manchester United haven't won back-to-back away league games against Arsenal since a run of three between 1983-84 and 1985-86. This was also the last time the Red Devils won three in a row at the Gunners in all competitions.

Nine of Arsenal's 13 Premier League victories over Manchester United have been in games played on a Sunday (three on Saturday, one on Wednesday).

Arsenal have only lost twice at home against an opponent in a season on two occasions - against Nottingham Forest in 1987-88 and Aston Villa in 1993-94.

Only Man City (42) have won more points in Premier League home games than Arsenal this season (38). Meanwhile, only Spurs (33) and Liverpool (32) have won more away points than Manchester United (29).

Arsenal have won their last eight Premier League home games. They last won nine in a row within the same season at the Emirates back in 2014-15.

Manchester United are on the current longest unbeaten run in the Premier League (12 games - W10 D2). They've won their last six away games in the competition, last winning seven in a row on the road between April-August 1993.

Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba has missed three Premier League penalties this season - no player has ever missed four in a season; two of the previous eight to do so also did it for Man Utd - Teddy Sheringham in 1997-98 and Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2003-04.

Fourteen per cent of Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku's 113 Premier League goals have come against 'big six' opposition (16 in 74 apps). He averages a goal every 346 minutes against these opponents, compared to one every 135 minutes against other opponents.

Alexandre Lacazette is looking to become only the second Arsenal player to score in six consecutive home Premier League games, after Thierry Henry who did so twice (6 in August 2000, 7 in October 2004). Lacazette would be the first player to do so for the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery is looking to become the first Arsenal manager to avoid defeat in his first two top-flight meetings with Manchester United since George Swindin back in 1958-59.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could become the first Manchester United manager in history to win his first two away meetings with Arsenal in all competitions, following the Red Devils' 3-1 win at the Emirates in the FA Cup in January.

Merson's prediction

Wow, this is a big game. Again, both teams will be wanting to get into the top four, but they will also want a buffer for the other European places. I see nothing but goals in this football match - both teams turning up, having a go. Arsenal look like they are playing with a real bit of confidence, they were unlucky against Tottenham and probably should have won the game.

And Man Utd - what a result against PSG. It was unreal - as simple as that. I thought they did well and there's a saying that if you can stay in the game, you never know what can happen. I thought the manager was fortunate because he got it horribly, horribly wrong in the first 20 minutes with Eric Bailly playing at right-back. They're very fortunate that they weren't out of the tie before he made the substitutions. It was a phenomenal football result and with the players they had, who all turned up - bar Bailly, who had an absolute shocker.

I can't say it will decide fourth place with Chelsea there. It's in Chelsea's hands really but I think whoever lost the game would be in trouble so it's a massive game. I think both teams will have a go at each other and there will be goals.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-2