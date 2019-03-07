Unai Emery says Arsenal must cope better with 10 men

0:45 Unai Emery felt his Arsenal team failed to adapt after having Sokratis sent off in their Europa League defeat at Rennes Unai Emery felt his Arsenal team failed to adapt after having Sokratis sent off in their Europa League defeat at Rennes

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery wants his players to learn how to operate with 10 men but insists there are no disciplinary issues in his squad despite another red card in the Europa League defeat to Rennes.

The Gunners had started the game well and led through Alex Iwobi's third-minute cross-cum-shot - only for things to go wrong once Sokratis Papastathopoulos picked up two bookings in a seven-minute spell.

Rennes drew level immediately after the dismissal as Benjamin Bourigeaud struck a stunning equaliser before the Ligue 1 outfit dominated the second half and a Nacho Monreal own goal and a late Ismaila Sarr header secured a 3-1 victory at Roazhon Park.

Arsenal now have it all to do in next week's second leg if they are to progress to the quarter-finals and Emery felt the sending-off changed the game more than his side should have allowed it to.

"I think we changed more than we want, but a red card can come," he said.

"Two yellow cards and it's the referee's decision. After, I think we must learn to play - when it's coming like today - with one less player on the pitch.

"Not a good experience today, because we couldn't do our work in difficult moments, in difficult minutes, with one less player, like we wanted. I think we can do better."

Arsenal had Lucas Torreira sent off in Saturday's north London derby draw with Tottenham and Alexandre Lacazette missed the Rennes game - and will sit out the next leg alongside Sokratis - after he was dismissed in the previous round against BATE Borisov.

Emery does not believe there is a discipline issue in his squad, simply replying "No" when the question was put to him.

He backs his side to overturn the scoreline at the Emirates Stadium next Thursday, though, adding: "We can analyse these three red cards individually.

"I am positive in the first 40 minutes because I think, with respect to them, we imposed our gameplay in these moments.

"We can maybe score a second goal because we deserved to, but after it is really very different in the match.

"But we are going to think, for the next week, we are going to start 11 against 11, without Sokratis and without Lacazette, but we have players.

"Like the first 40 minutes, we can do it with our supporters also, to have the possibility to come back.

"But we know this result is not good. It is bad and it is going to be tough for us. But we need to focus and with our players, there is a possibility to come back."