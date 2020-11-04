Arsenal vs Molde preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal vs Molde in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that David Luiz will return to the squad against Molde in the Europa League on Thursday night.
The Brazilian defender has missed the last two matches after he was forced off with a thigh injury during the home defeat to Leicester on October 25. Arteta initially feared Luiz would be out for "a few weeks", but the 33-year-old has resumed training and is available for selection.
Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns following the victory at Manchester United. Calum Chambers (knee), Pablo Mari (ankle) and Gabriel Martinelli (knee) remain long-term absentees.
Molde are still without injured defender Kristoffer Haraldseid, but midfielder Martin Ellingsten should be restored to the starting line-up, having come off the substitutes' bench in the 3-1 win over Mjondalen at the weekend.
Trending
- Arteta 'fed up' with Saliba situation
- AJ on Wilder's outburst: He admitted the truth
- WADA apologises to Sakho over wrongful drugs ban
- Haye: Whyte and Chisora have unfinished business
- Adams to step up for Saints?
- Klopp: No Firmino-Jota selection headache
- Merson Says: Partey means there's a place for Ozil
- Ings to have knee surgery, could miss six weeks
- Alonso: F1's returning champ on 2021 hopes
- Jose: Why speak about Kane? Talk about Utd or City
Molde at a glance
The coach: Erling Moe replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, initially as caretaker manager, when he left for Manchester United in December 2018 as interim boss. Moe, a former Molde player, had been Solskjaer's assistant and was given the job on a permanent basis when it became clear Solskjaer would not be returning.
European pedigree: The Norwegian club reached the Champions League group stage during the 1999/2000 season and the group stage of the Europa League in 2012/13. In 2015/16 Molde topped a group containing Fenerbahce, Ajax and Celtic to reach the round of 32 in the Europa League, losing 3-1 on aggregate to eventual winners Sevilla.
Form: Second in the Norwegian Tippeligaen but 16 points behind league leaders Bado Glimt. Molde have won their last four domestic fixtures and, like Arsenal, both of their opening two games in the Europa League. They arrive in London on a six-match winning run.
How to follow
Follow Arsenal vs Molde with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms from 6.30pm on Thursday; kick off 8pm.
Opta stats
- Arsenal will face Molde for the very first time in this match. The Gunners have won three of their four matches against Norwegian opponents (D1).
- Arsenal's last match against Norwegian opposition was a 5-1 win against Rosenborg in the UEFA Champions League in December 2004, with goals from José Antonio Reyes, Thierry Henry, Cesc Fàbregas, Robert Pires and Robin van Persie.
- This will be Molde's first meeting with English opponents; Norwegian sides have never beaten English opposition away from home, drawing twice and losing 20 times, with a goal difference of -87 (13 scored, 100 conceded).
- Molde have won four of their last six away matches in the UEFA Europa League (D1 L1), beating Scottish (Celtic) and Irish (Dundalk) opponents on this run.
- Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Munas Dabbur (13) has scored more goals in the UEFA Europa League than Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (12).