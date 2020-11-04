Arsenal vs Molde preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal vs Molde in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that David Luiz will return to the squad against Molde in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Brazilian defender has missed the last two matches after he was forced off with a thigh injury during the home defeat to Leicester on October 25. Arteta initially feared Luiz would be out for "a few weeks", but the 33-year-old has resumed training and is available for selection.

Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns following the victory at Manchester United. Calum Chambers (knee), Pablo Mari (ankle) and Gabriel Martinelli (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Molde are still without injured defender Kristoffer Haraldseid, but midfielder Martin Ellingsten should be restored to the starting line-up, having come off the substitutes' bench in the 3-1 win over Mjondalen at the weekend.

Molde at a glance

The coach: Erling Moe replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, initially as caretaker manager, when he left for Manchester United in December 2018 as interim boss. Moe, a former Molde player, had been Solskjaer's assistant and was given the job on a permanent basis when it became clear Solskjaer would not be returning.

European pedigree: The Norwegian club reached the Champions League group stage during the 1999/2000 season and the group stage of the Europa League in 2012/13. In 2015/16 Molde topped a group containing Fenerbahce, Ajax and Celtic to reach the round of 32 in the Europa League, losing 3-1 on aggregate to eventual winners Sevilla.

Form: Second in the Norwegian Tippeligaen but 16 points behind league leaders Bado Glimt. Molde have won their last four domestic fixtures and, like Arsenal, both of their opening two games in the Europa League. They arrive in London on a six-match winning run.

Image: Arsenal made it two wins from two in the Europa League with a routine victory over Dundalk

