Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle: Gunners miss chance to go 10 points clear in stalemate

Arsenal missed the chance to go 10 points clear in the Premier League title race after being held 0-0 at home by a gritty Newcastle.

In what was a tempestuous encounter, Arsenal failed to score in a Premier League match for the first time in 17 games as they struggled to create quality chances against Eddie Howe's team despite bossing possession.

Arsenal's frustrations raised further in injury-time as a late penalty appeal for a handball from Jacob Murphy was not awarded by referee Andy Madley and VAR did not intervene.

The result further strengthened Newcastle's case for a top-four finish as they defended their box expertly and protected their goalkeeper Nick Pope. Howe's side remain the best defence in the Premier League this season, conceding just 11 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets.

It was the Toon that created the best opening in the match just before the break but Joelinton's header from four yards somehow missed the target.

Arsenal are now eight points clear of Manchester City, who play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night - live on Sky Sports. Newcastle remain third, one point off City.

Dogged Newcastle repel Arsenal's attack...

Player ratings Arsenal: Ramsdale (7), White (7), Saliba (7), Gabriel (7), Zinchenko (7), Xhaka (7), Partey (7), Saka (6), Odegaard (5), Martinelli (6), Nketiah (6)



Subs: Tomiyasu (6)



Newcastle: Pope (7), Trippier (7), Botman (8), Schar (8), Burn (8), Willock (7), Longstaff (7), Guimaraes (7), Almiron (6), Wilson (6), Joelinton (7)



Subs: Wood (6), Murphy (6), Saint-Maximin (6)



Man of the match: Dan Burn

Arsenal took just 66 seconds to score at Brighton on New Year's Eve and were in the same sparky mood in the opening exchanges, posting five shots on the Newcastle goal in six minutes but the visitors stood firm with the ball pinballing around their box.

Newcastle composed themselves after the shaky start and turned the encounter into a scrap with good pressure in midfield frustrating Arsenal. It led to a period of five bookings across both teams in 16 minutes as half-time drew closer. With Arsenal struggling to find any composure, Newcastle almost hit them with a sucker punch on half time but Joelinton could not convert from four yards out from Fabian Schar's near-post header.

Team news Mikel Arteta kept a winning formula by keeping the same XI that beat Brighton on New Year’s Eve.

Callum Wilson returned for Newcastle after illness to replace Chris Wood in attack.

Schar then looped a header inches over just after the break as Newcastle's threat from set pieces was causing Arsenal a big problem. Arteta's side remained tidy in possession but Newcastle's defence stood strong when asked to protect their goalkeeper.

Gabriel Martinelli thought he had flicked home what would have been a monumental goal in the title race when meeting a near post corner but his finish skidded inches wide. Eddie Nketiah then finally broke free of the clutches of Sven Botman with three minutes to go but his low finish from the angle was booted clear by Pope.

Newcastle had to repel one last attack in injury when Granit Xhaka's cross from the left hit the outstretched arm of Murphy who knew little about it. There were furious appeals from the home side but ones that were waved away by the officials.

Neville: Arsenal made to pay for a lack of options

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"In the end, Arsenal just didn't really have the answers. They couldn't break them down, and they didn't have the options to change the flow of the game. It became a frustrating, scrappy game.

"The Newcastle fans can be proud.

"I don't think Arsenal played badly tonight but it's a sign of where they're at; if they get into these tight games at the top of the league, they're just going to need that little bit more."