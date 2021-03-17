Arsenal vs Olympiakos: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal vs Olympiakos in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.

Team news

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in contention to play in Arsenal's Europa League round-of-16 second-leg clash with Olympiacos on Thursday.

The captain was dropped for Sunday's win over Tottenham due to a breach in pre-match protocol but could return with the Gunners leading 3-1 on aggregate.

Bukayo Saka faces a late test on a hamstring issue but manager Mikel Arteta has no other injury concerns.

Olympiakos are without centre-backs Ruben Semedo and Avraam Papadopoulos, and winger Mario Vrousai for Thursday's second leg.

Manager Pedro Martins could also be without centre-back Ousseynou Ba, who is doubtful through injury.

Arsenal into Auba drive?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists everything is positive after talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the club captain was dropped for Sunday's North London derby win over a disciplinary issue.

However, it is now up to the player to show there is no lingering issue and Olympiakos, whom they lead 3-1, offer that chance.

Attitude rather than individual performance will be more important on the night as the Gabon striker must prove a point.

Opta stats