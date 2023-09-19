Arteta ahead of Arsenal's Cl return: 'We are back where we belong'Mikel Arteta will be taking charge of a team in the Champions League for the first time on Wednesday night and believes Arsenal are back where they belong.The Gunners return to Europe's elite club competition after a six-year absence, having finished second in the Premier League last season."Proud and excited I would say," he said of his feelings on the eve of the opening Group B encounter."It's been a long time for the club since we've been in the competition and obviously the first time for me as a manager as well."We've been chasing it and fighting for it and now we've got it. Now we have to make the most out of it and it starts at home."Every time that I watched it and we weren't there I felt it. This club has to be in the Champions League and when I have the job that I have, the responsibility is to try and bring the club to the biggest stages, the biggest tournaments and then be fighting for them."