Arsenal 0-2 Tottenham: Heung-min Son and Dele Alli send Spurs to Carabao Cup semi-finals

4:48 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Arsenal and Tottenham Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Arsenal and Tottenham

Tottenham avenged their league defeat to Arsenal by booking their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win at the Emirates.

Breakaway goals in either half from Heung-min Son and Dele Alli sealed Spurs' second win away at Arsenal since 1993 as Mauricio Pochettino's side reached the last four of the competition for the first time since 2015, where they will face Chelsea.

Alli was struck by a plastic bottle thrown from the crowd shortly after doubling Tottenham's lead, with the England international gesturing the scoreline to Arsenal supporters in response.

Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette struck the post with efforts but that was as close as the Gunners came as they slipped to back-to-back defeats for the first time since August.

Player ratings Arsenal: Cech (5), Maitland-Niles (5), Sokratis (5), Xhaka (5), Monreal (5), Torreira (5), Guendouzi (5), Mkhitaryan (6), Ramsey (6), Iwobi (5), Aubameyang (5).



Subs: Koscielny (5), Lacazette (5), Nketiah (5).



Tottenham: Gazzaniga (7), Trippier (6), Alderweireld (7), Davies (6), Rose (6), Winks (7), Sissoko (6), Eriksen (7), Alli (8), Lucas (6), Son (7).



Subs: Kane (6), Lamela (5).



Man of the Match: Dele Alli.

The Gunners started in similar fashion to their league victory over Spurs earlier in December, bombarding the visitors' goal with attempts early on.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan glanced wide from a corner inside two minutes, Ramsey missed the target a drilled shot six minutes later, and the Arsenal pair combined brilliantly on 12 minutes only for Paulo Gazzaniga to keep the Wales international's near-post effort out.

But against the run of play, Spurs took the lead. Gazzaniga's long punt sparked a counter as Alli gathered and released Son through on goal, and the South Korean showed great composure to finish into the far corner beyond Petr Cech.

Heung-min Son fired Spurs into the lead at the Emirates

Spurs should have had a second on the half hour as Christian Eriksen and Moussa Sissoko combined on the counter, but the Frenchman blazed over upon receiving the ball on the edge of the Arsenal area.

Arsenal threatened to draw level before half-time with a flurry of late chances. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang charged down a Gazzaniga clearance, but, after Ben Davies failed to clear the danger, Ramsey's unnecessary back-heel was cut out.

Team news Unai Emery made four changes following Arsenal’s defeat at Southampton, as Petr Cech, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Aaron Ramsey returned. Mauricio Pochettino followed suit as Heung-min Son, Christian Eriksen, Harry Winks and Paulo Gazzaniga were recalled into the Spurs line-up following the win over Burnley.

Gazzaniga then pulled off a sunning save a point-blank range to tip a volley from Ramsey onto the post before Sokratis Papastathopoulos headed wide from a corner before the interval.

Lacazette and Kane were introduced on 58 minutes as both managers looked to turn the derby in their favour. But it was the Spurs striker that had an instant impact, controlling a clearance on halfway a minute after coming on and releasing Alli, who lofted home Spurs' second over the on-rushing Cech.

Alli wheels away after doubling Tottenham's lead against Arsenal

Arsenal sought an immediate response and almost got it as Aubameyang drove to the byline and cut the ball back for Lacazette, but his scuffed effort clipped the outside of the post.

But after Aubameyang saw a sliced cross hit the crossbar, little else materialised from the Arsenal attack as Spurs gave their fans some early Christmas cheer.

Opta stats

Arsenal have been eliminated from the League Cup by Spurs for the first time since 2008; the season in which Spurs went on to win the competition (2-1 v Chelsea in the final).

This was just Spurs' second win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in all competitions (D5 L10), and their first since November 2010 (3-2 in the Premier League).

Arsenal have lost back-to-back games in all competitions for the first time since August, in what were Unai Emery's first two competitive games in charge.

This was the 14th meeting between Arsenal and Spurs in the League Cup; the joint-most played fixture in competition history (with Arsenal v Liverpool).

Paulo Gazzaniga is the first Spurs goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet away at Arsenal in any competition November 1998, when Espen Baardsen did so at Highbury.

Dele Alli was directly involved in both of Spurs' goals (one goal and one assist), as many as he had been in his previous seven games against Arsenal combined (2).

Son Heung-Min has had a hand in five of Spurs' last nine goals in the League Cup (three goals and two assists).

What's next?

Arsenal vs Burnley Live on

Arsenal host Burnley in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports, before Spurs travel to Everton on Renault Super Sunday.