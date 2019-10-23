Arsenal vs Vitoria preview

Arsenal have won both of their Europa League games this season

Team news, key stats and predictions ahead of Arsenal vs Vitoria as the Europa League group stages continue.

Team news

Unai Emery has a fully fit Arsenal squad to choose from as they look to extend their lead at the top of Group F. The only absentee is Reiss Nelson, who remains sidelined with a knee injury. Emery is expected to play more youngsters as he has done in the two Europa League fixtures so far.

It's the opposite story for Vitoria, who are missing a few key players. Lucas Evangelista, Miguel Silva and Valeriy Bondarenko are all expected to be sidelined with Mubarak Wakaso and Andre Andre also out injured.

Opta stats

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five home meetings with Portuguese opponents (W4 D1), scoring 17 goals and conceding none.

Vitoria Guimaraes are facing Arsenal for the very first time, and are facing English opponents for the first time since the 2008-09 UEFA Cup first round, where they were eliminated by Portsmouth (2-4 on aggregate).

Excluding qualifiers, Arsenal's current six-game winning run at home is their longest in European competition since the Gunners won seven straight Champions League matches at Highbury between March 2001 and February 2002.

Vitoria Guimaraes remain winless in their seven away matches in the Europa League (D2 L5). Indeed, excluding qualifiers, they last tasted victory in any European competition on the road back in September 2005 at Wisla Krakow in the UEFA Cup first round.

Only Slovan Bratislava's Andraz Sporar (4) has been directly involved in more goals in the Europa League this season than Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, who scored twice and assisted on his European debut for the Gunners last time out.

Charlie's prediction

It should be another night where Arsenal can make some changes. We need to see whether Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney will be back and I would hope that Emile Smith-Rowe could come in, as well as Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson.

Will he throw Mesut Ozil into this situation? I think Unai Emery knows Ozil is not training hard enough, so that is why he is not putting him in the team. He is still there so I would play him.

Alexandre Lacazette could make a return on Thursday and you could play Bukayo Saka down the middle and rest Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. If Rob Holding is fit, he should come in and play. It will be six or seven changes but I expect Arsenal to get the job done.

CHARLIE PREDICTS - 3-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

