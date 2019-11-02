Arsenal 1-1 Wolves: Raul Jimenez goal pegs back Gunners

2:51 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's draw with Wolves in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's draw with Wolves in the Premier League

Arsenal surrendered another lead as Raul Jimenez earned Wolves a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, handed the armband in Granit Xhaka's absence, had given Arsenal a first-half lead but Jimenez's 76th-minute header levelled things up to add to the pressure on Unai Emery.

It had already been an awkward week for Arsenal in dealing with the fall-out from Xhaka's outburst but while crowd-favourite Mesut Ozil was restored to the line-up, the Gunners were far from convincing.

Player ratings Arsenal: Leno (6), Chambers (6), Sokratis (6), Luiz (6), Tierney (7), Guendouzi (7), Torreira (7), Ceballos (7), Ozil (6), Lacazette (7), Aubameyang (7).



Subs: Martinelli (6), Saka (6), Kolasinac (6).



Wolves: Patricio (7), Doherty (6), Dendoncker (7), Coady (7), Saiss (6), Jonny (7), Neves (7), Moutinho (7), Traore (7), Jota (8), Jimenez (7).



Subs: Vinagre (6), Neto (6).



Man of the Match: Diogo Jota.

Wolves had 25 shots in total and were well worth their equaliser as they extended their unbeaten Premier League run to six games in front of a subdued home support.

Arsenal's greater quality in the final third had given them the edge at the interval when Alexandre Lacazette showed great composure to feed Aubameyang for the opener.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates his opener against Wolves

Lacazette collected David Luiz's deflected cross and squared for his strike partner to slot the ball beyond Rui Patricio.

It should have seen Arsenal kick on from there but instead, it was Wolves who pushed for the equaliser with Matt Doherty forcing a good save from Bernd Leno just before the break.

Team news Unai Emery had already revealed that Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka would not be considered so the big news on the day was that Mesut Ozil was included in the team for the first time in a Premier League game since mid-September. Wolves were unchanged from the team that drew at Newcastle the previous weekend.

Ruben Neves tested Leno early in the second half and the pressure continued to build before Joao Moutinho's hooked cross found Jimenez to level the scores late on.

As the Arsenal fans became increasingly agitated, Diogo Jota threatened to score a winner but both teams had to settle for a point with Emery's side being booed off, having surrendered a lead for the third time in a week.

What the managers said...

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: "The most difficult thing is to score the first goal but we needed to score the second goal. We created some chances to score the second. We were controlling the match but we knew in one moment they could score. When they scored we started to push but we didn't create big chances. I think we deserved it more than them.

"It is disappointing. The players tried and they worked. They did all we were speaking about before the match. The players are like me. They feel the demand to win and take confidence from victory. So when they draw they are a little bit sad. But we are going to work to improve and continue our way. We can improve. We must improve."

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo: "I expected a tough match and the reality is that it was a very difficult match. I think we started very well. The first 15 minutes we had possession and a few chances and should have punished them. After they score, everything becomes harder. But we finished on the front foot and were the stronger team in the final moments."

Man of the Match - Diogo Jota

There was no real outstanding candidate for the man of the match in a game where both attacks looked capable of cutting through and providing the killer blow only to come up short - but nobody looked sharper than Diogo Jota. The Wolves forward was threatening throughout and seemed to become stronger as the game progressed. He almost won it for Wolves.

"He was a while out recovering from his foot," explained Nuno. "He finished the game very well. For a long time he couldn't play more than 75 minutes. So it is about managing that and improving his game time. He will improve his quality and all these aspects such as final touch."

Opta stats

Arsenal have dropped points having scored the first goal in consecutive home league games for the first time since November 2004.

Wolves have gone unbeaten in three league games against Arsenal for the first time since a run of three wins between October 1978 and September 1979.

Wolves have scored in 10 consecutive Premier League games for the very first time.

Wolves have scored a league-high 86 per cent of their Premier League goals in the second half of games this season.

Arsenal failed to have a single shot on target in the second half of this match, with their last such effort coming in the 32nd minute.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his 50th goal for Arsenal in just his 78th game in all competitions - the quickest player to reach the milestone for the Gunners since Ian Wright in 1993 (68 games).

Since Aubameyang's debut in February 2018, he and Alexandre Lacazette have combined for nine Premier League goals for Arsenal - the most of any duo at the club in this period.

Wolves' Raul Jimenez has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season - only Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero (13 each) have scored more amongst Premier League players.

