Premier League hits and misses: Sadio Mane is Liverpool's main man

When a misfiring Mohamed Salah was replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain midway through the second half at Villa Park, with Liverpool well below their best and trailing 1-0 to their well-organised opponents, it felt as though this might be the day their 27-game unbeaten run finally ended.

Thanks to the match-winning heroics of Sadio Mane, however, Liverpool march on, their six-point cushion on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table intact and the feeling that they are heading towards something special significantly enhanced.

There were only three minutes of normal time remaining when Mane dug out the superb cross for Andrew Robertson's equaliser. Then, in the depths of injury time, with the clock ticking and with City having recovered from a goal down to beat Southampton at the Etihad Stadium, he headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner to complete the turnaround.

He is fast becoming Liverpool's main man. Mane has now overtaken Salah for Premier League goals scored this season, with six to the Egyptian's five, but what's more significant is that those goals have won Liverpool eight points - twice as many as Salah's. Only Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has won more points for his side.

Nick Wright

They're not the words many at Old Trafford will want to hear, but this Liverpool side and their never-say-die attitude draws parallels to Sir Alex Ferguson's famous side of 1999.

Liverpool have already won 10 points from losing positions this season - they won 16 in the entire 2018/19 campaign - their latest coming with those two late, late goals at Villa Park. That was United's hallmark.

Liverpool points won from behind since Klopp's arrival (PL only) Season Points won from behind PL rank 2015/16 13 5th 2016/17 18 1st 2017/18 9 13th 2018/19 16 1st 2019/20 10 1st

For United it was trust - from the fans to the players, from the manager to the players, from the players to the players - and it's clear Liverpool have it in abundance. It must be relentless and exhausting to play against.

The next step for Jurgen Klopp is to avoid falling behind. It may be entertaining, but he'd prefer Liverpool didn't have to dig this deep too many more times this season.

Gerard Brand

On a day when Southampton defended bravely and in numbers for 90 minutes, City endured a frustrating afternoon as countless passes and shots were blocked or deflected. The hosts produced 57 open-play crosses and 26 shots at the Etihad Stadium - but only four were on target.

Liverpool have regularly shown their ability to win ugly - the win over Villa being the latest example - but here was City reminding us why they have won the Premier League in both the last two seasons.

Pep Guardiola showed his frustration at times, sprinting down the touchline to gather the ball ahead of a ball boy in an attempt to speed things up - and his side eventually made their 76 per cent possession count.

City developed a reputation of scoring crucial late goals during the 2017/18 season - needing injury-time winners both home and away against Southampton - but Saturday was the first occasion that one of their six goals in the final 10 minutes has been a winner this season.

With Liverpool once more showing their never-say-die attitude at Villa Park, City rediscovered their own powers of recovery just in time to keep up on the coat-tails of their rivals.

Ben Grounds

Just when it felt like Manchester United were building some momentum under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the same old issues resurfaced in a disappointing 1-0 loss to Bournemouth.

United, so impressive in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, never got going at the Vitality Stadium, struggling to control the game in midfield, defending poorly at the back and lacking impetus and imagination in attack - despite fielding a pacey forward line which featured Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The defeat leaves them 10th in the Premier League table, only one point closer to the top-four than they are to the relegation zone. The recent revival provided some welcome relief for Solskjaer, but this was a reminder that he still has significant problems to solve.

Nick Wright

After throwing away two-goal leads against Crystal Palace and Liverpool in their previous two games, perhaps this was an improvement of sorts for Arsenal - it was just the one goal that Wolves had to pull back to leave the Emirates Stadium with a well-deserved point. But judging by the boos at the final whistle, these Gunners fans are far from convinced.

Although Unai Emery tried to argue that Arsenal deserved the win, Wolves had 25 shots to their 10 and Rui Patricio did not have a save to make for the final hour of the game. The culmination to a fraught week was supposed to provide some answers and some hope - especially with Mesut Ozil back in the team - but it ends with more questions for Emery.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was captain in Granit Xhaka's absence but will he keep the armband? "Could be," said Emery. "He is one of the captains." Will Ozil keep his place? "He worked. He played well." When asked in the press conference if the players understood his instructions, it did not help Emery's case that he did not appear to understand the question.

Arsenal have midweek Europa League commitments but it is the trip to Leicester on Saturday that looks more awkward for Emery right now. Brendan Rodgers' team are above Arsenal in the Premier League table but it is more than that - they appear to have a clear idea. That is still lacking under Emery. With his contract up in the summer, time is fast running out to show that he has one.

Adam Bate

Raul Jimenez celebrates Wolves' equaliser

For the third consecutive Premier League game, Wolves drew one-all to claim a point and extend their unbeaten run in the competition that little bit longer. Nuno Espirito Santo's side might be in the bottom half of the table but only Liverpool have gone so long without tasting defeat in the Premier League and it's a testament to this team's resolve.

The truth is that Nuno is short of options. That is why he felt he had little choice but to field a team of youngsters for what should have been a showpiece cup tie against Aston Villa in midweek. It is why executive chairman Jeff Shi has already acknowledged that Wolves will be looking to provide the manager with some help in the January transfer window.

Without Willy Boly and Ryan Bennett, Nuno was forced to go with a back three comprising of a trio who all started their Wolves' careers in midfield but it was still enough to restrict Arsenal to one goal. The Molineux men are muddling through, picking up just enough points to maintain the focus on their European campaign. Wolves will take that at this stage.

Adam Bate

Positives in defeat for Saints

Southampton were left crushed by City's late comeback at the Etihad

Where they had been filled with an unshakable sense of humiliation eight days ago after shipping nine goals at home to Leicester, the Southampton players again dropped to their knees at the final whistle of their 2-1 loss to Manchester City - but the overriding emotion was one of pride.

City, the Premier League's top goalscorers, were left relieved after leaving it so late to breach the division's most porous defence for a second time.

After the meek surrender at St Mary's, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side summoned an immense show of defensive organisation and character that so very nearly brought them the most unlikely of points at the home of the champions.

City only breached their opponents with their 46th cross from open play, with Kyle Walker only narrowly managing to keep the ball from drifting out before finding Sergio Aguero for the equaliser - and Walker's winner also had a degree of good fortune to it.

Danny Ings told Sky Sports this week that relegation is not yet in Southampton's thinking, and while City's superiority finally told, Hasenhuttl will take plenty of positives from this battling performance.

Ben Grounds

Brighton play football that fans can get behind and even top teams could learn from their aggression after scoring goals.

So often we see sides drop back after taking the lead and absorbing the inevitable pressure that follows, but Brighton did things differently at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, beating their own intensity levels after scoring their first goal, giving Norwich no chance to bounce back.

This was game-management at its finest. The Seagulls were patient and refused to be frustrated by the faltering Neal Maupay or Aaron Connolly's wayward efforts. They waited and were rewarded. The goal was on its way and it took another good managerial decision, the introduction of Leandro Trossard, to push Brighton over the line and see out three comfortable points in the end.

Frederick Clayton