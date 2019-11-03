Everton 1-1 Tottenham: Andre Gomes suffers horror injury as Toffees snatch draw

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's draw with Tottenham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's draw with Tottenham in the Premier League

Cenk Tosun saved Everton a 1-1 draw with Tottenham in the 97th minute after Andre Gomes suffered a horrific ankle injury, for which Heung-Min Son saw red.

Sub Tosun's bullet header cancelled out Dele Alli's opener (63), but the game will unfortunately be remembered for Gomes' injury (79), which forced 12 minutes of stoppage time.

Gomes collided with Serge Aurier after being tripped by Son, and though the South Korean was initially booked, he then was given a red and left the field distressed.

The draw doesn't necessarily help either side, leaving Spurs without an away league win since January, and Everton in 17th.

Both sides' poor form and lack of confidence was gleamingly obvious in a first half lacking in any chances.

Tottenham constantly had Ben Davies as an outlet in space on the left, but struggled to use him, their only meaningful effort coming when Aurier's cross had to be tipped away under his crossbar by Jordan Pickford.

Richarlison tried his best, shooting straight at Paulo Gazzaniga and then blazing over the bar from an angle, but in truth, it was turgid. The loudest cheer came from a Christian Eriksen booking and a fan succeeding in the half-time crossbar challenge.

The game did come to life after the break, firstly through a controversial VAR call as Son turned in the box and went down under Yerry Mina's challenge. Both Martin Atkinson and then the VAR said no penalty, before another check from a different angle moments later. By the time played continued, both sets of fans were jeering.

Richarlison forced a diving save from Gazzaniga, before Spurs took the lead through an improved Alli. It came from Alex Iwobi's slack pass in midfield, however, as Son took over and fed Alli, the England man skipped past Lucas Digne and slotted coolly into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

Team news There was no Harry Kane in the Tottenham squad due to illness, while Ben Davies captained the side in for the suspended Danny Rose. Tanguy Ndombele started in place of Harry Winks, while Lucas Moura replaced Kane.



For Everton, Gylfi Sigurdsson was again on the bench, while Yerry Mina was passed fit in place of Michael Keane. Fabian Delph replaced Bernard in midfield.

There was another controversial VAR call at the other end as Alli looked to handle in the Everton box from a corner, but after around four minutes of replays, VAR deemed it not enough.

Then came Gomes' horror injury as a tussle with Son on the touchline resulted in the Spaniard twisting his ankle under Aurier. There was then anger from both Everton fans and players, before shock at seeing Gomes injury. Son departed the pitch with his hands to his face in a state of shock, while Aurier was soon subbed off after a few minutes of play.

Sub Tosun then produced a bullet header past Gazzaniga from Digne's left-wing cross, and Everton felt Davinson Sanchez should have been sent off for a last-man trip on Richarlison, but VAR again said no.

There was an unusual air around Goodison Park as the full-time whistle went, with both sets of players still seemingly processing Gomes' injury, while some Everton fans directed their anger at the officials.

Tottenham are winless in their last 12 Premier League away games (D3 L9), last beating Fulham 2-1 on January 20th.

Everton have earned just four points from their last seven league matches (W1 D1 L5) - they had accrued 12 points from their previous seven games before this run (W3 D3 L1).

This was Spurs' 82nd consecutive Premier League game without drawing 0-0 - the only two sides to go on longer runs are Ipswich Town (87 - Aug 1994-May 2001) and Man Utd (114 - May 1999-May 2002).

What's next?

Tottenham now go to Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday night at 8pm, before hosting Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday at 3pm. Everton are at Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League at 3pm.