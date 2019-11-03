Andre Gomes: Everton midfielder suffers serious injury against Tottenham

Andre Gomes was injured during Everton's match against Tottenham

Andre Gomes was carried off the pitch after suffering a serious leg injury in Everton's match with Spurs on Sunday.

Gomes was injured a little over 10 minutes from time following a challenge by Tottenham's Heung-Min Son and collision with Serge Aurier, who was later sent off.

Players from both sides react with dismay after Gomes' injury

Son had been caught by a stray arm from the Portugal midfielder minutes before the challenge. He was initially shown a yellow card by referee Martin Atkinson, who appeared to upgrade it to a red card moments later.

Everton's bench and players from both sides were visibly distraught, while Son made his way down the tunnel in tears.

Gomes was stretchered off at Goodison Park

Jamie Carragher, who was co-commentating for Sky Sports, said: "It's not a red card. Son is just trying to stop him in his tracks and Gomes' foot just gets caught underneath him.

"[Serge] Aurier comes in behind but it wasn't either player, really.

"The challenge from Son forces him to ground and he gets his foot underneath him as Aurier come in."

Everton were trailing 1-0 at the time of Gomes' injury but fought back against the 10 men to claim a 1-1 draw after a Cenk Tosun header deep into added time.