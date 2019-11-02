Bournemouth 1-0 Man Utd: Josh King strike brings United back to earth

Joshua King celebrates his goal against Man Utd

Josh King's first-half goal dented Manchester United's recent recovery as they were beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

King flicked the ball over Aaron Wan-Bissaka before beating David De Gea in first-half stoppage time as Bournemouth ended a run of 358 minutes without scoring.

They could have added to their lead after half-time, but De Gea pulled off a fine stop to keep out Harry Wilson's low effort, and was grateful to Fred for blocking another Wilson shot after the goalkeeper had slipped.

United enjoyed plenty of the ball but Aaron Ramsdale's goal was never in too much danger until substitute Mason Greenwood struck the post from close-range moments after coming on, but that miss meant Bournemouth leapfrogged their visitors and ended their run of three straight wins.

What's next?

Manchester United welcome Partizan Belgrade to Old Trafford in the Europa League on Thursday night at 8pm, while Bournemouth's next game takes them to Newcastle on November 9 at 3pm.