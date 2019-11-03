Crystal Palace 0-2 Leicester: Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy send Foxes third

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Second-half goals from Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy earned Leicester a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace that saw them reclaim third spot in the Premier League.

Turkey international Soyuncu headed his first goal for the club on 57 minutes before Vardy's 10th league goal of the season wrapped up Leicester's seventh win in nine two minutes from time.

Palace had beaten Leicester home and away for the previous two seasons but Roy Hodgson's side were unable to build on last week's comeback at Arsenal as they slipped to back-to-back defeats at Selhurst Park for the first time since March.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Guaita (6), Ward (5), Tomkins (6), Cahill (5), Van Aanholt (4), Milivojevic (5), Kouyate (5), McArthur (6), Schlupp (5), Zaha (6), Ayew (5).



Subs: Meyer (5), Benteke (5), McCarthy (5).



Leicester: Schmeichel (7), Ricardo (7), Evans (7), Soyuncu (8), Chilwell (7), Ndidi (7), Tielemans (7), Barnes (7), Maddison (7), Perez (7), Vardy (8).



Subs: Gray (6), Morgan (n/a), Praet (n/a).



Man of the Match: Caglar Soyuncu

How Foxes reclaimed third spot

Leicester travelled to south London looking to continue from where they had left off in their 9-0 demolition at Southampton, but a couple of early saves from the returning Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita prevented them from getting off to a flying start.

Harvey Barnes was denied inside five minutes before the Palace stopper thwarted Vardy from a tight angle at the end of a rapid Leicester counter that saw a deft Barnes flick and a sumptuous through ball from the outside of James Maddison's boot.

Team news Crystal Palace made two changes from the 2-2 draw at Arsenal as Vicente Guaita and Jeffrey Schlupp returned. Leicester named an unchanged side following their 9-0 demolition of Southampton.

After a subdued start, Palace ended the first half strong as Kasper Schmeichel was forced into a save to deny former Foxes team-mate Jeffrey Schlupp's deflected effort from finding the back of the net.

Both sides improved after the break. Wilfried Zaha nearly marked his 300th Palace appearance with a goal, only for his low curler to flash wide of the target, before Guaita was forced into a reflex save to repel a bullet header from Jonny Evans.

Leicester celebrate a goal against Crystal Palace

But, from the resulting corner, Leicester capitalised on some poor Palace defending to take the lead. Patrick van Aanholt failed to deal with Maddison's whipped corner and diverted the ball into the path of Soyuncu, who stooped to head his first goal for the club past Guaita.

With the game opening up, Palace turned to Christian Benteke and Max Meyer from the bench to boost their bid for an equaliser, but it was Leicester's substitutions that proved telling as they secured the victory.

Demarai Gray came off the bench and brilliantly dummied a Youri Tielemans pass, allowing the ball to run through to Vardy, who played a telepathic one-two with the substitute before settling the contest with a crisp low finish.

Stats: Foxes flourishing under Rodgers

This was Leicester's 12th Premier League win under Brendan Rodgers - since his first game in charge, only Liverpool (19) and Manchester City (17) have won more than the Foxes.

Caglar Soyuncu became the second Turkish player to score in the Premier League for Leicester, after Muzzy Izzet (33 goals between 1996 and 2004).

James Maddison created eight chances for Leicester - the last Englishman with more in a Premier League game was Wayne Rooney in November 2013 against Cardiff (nine).

What's next?

