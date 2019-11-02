Man City 2-1 Southampton: Kyle Walker hits late winner as hosts fight back

2:55 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Southampton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Southampton in the Premier League

Manchester City came from behind to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool as Kyle Walker's 86th-minute strike secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Southampton.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side produced a valiant display a week on from their 9-0 thrashing at home to Leicester, and James Ward-Prowse gave the visitors a shock lead at the Etihad (16).

City toiled throughout the first half, but after Sergio Aguero eventually restored parity from Walker's cross (70), it was an unlikely source that broke Southampton's resolve as the full-back struck with four minutes of normal time remaining.

The result leaves second-placed City still six points off Liverpool after Sadio Mane's dramatic late winner against Aston Villa, while Southampton remain 18th and two points adrift of safety.

Sergio Aguero celebrates his equaliser against Southampton on Saturday

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (5), Walker (8), Stones (7), Fernandinho (6), Angelino (6), Gundogan (6), David Silva (5), Bernardo Silva (6), De Bruyne (6), Sterling (6), Aguero (7).



Subs: Otamendi (n/a), Foden (n/a), Jesus (6).



Southampton: McCarthy (7), Valery (7), Vestergaard (8), Stephens (8), Bednarek (7), Ward-Prowse (8), Romeu (7), Hojbjerg (8), Redmond (7), Armstrong (7), Ings (7).



Subs: Djenepo (6), Danso (n/a), Adams (n/a).



Man of the match: Jannik Vestergaard.

How Saints regained their pride after the 9-0

It was a peculiar afternoon in the Premier League with both City and Liverpool in action at 3pm, and for large periods of it, both were behind. Pep Guardiola, like Jurgen Klopp, will have been mightily relieved with the outcome and the qualities his side showed in the second period on Saturday, but this was largely a display riddled with complacency.

That said, Southampton - eight days on from that 9-0 home defeat to Leicester - were magnificent from the first whistle and were clinical with their only attack of the opening period.

James Ward-Prowse gives Southampton the lead after a mistake by Ederson

Nathan Redmond was afforded too much space on the right to pick out Stuart Armstrong on the edge of the box, and after his shot was spilt by Ederson, Ward-Prowse was on hand to lift the ball instinctively over the Brazilian to silence the home crowd.

There was plenty of work for Guardiola to do at the break. His side had mustered 14 shots to Southampton's three in the opening 45 minutes, but none of those efforts from the hosts had been on target.

Team news Angelino was handed his first Premier League start. The Spanish left-back replaced Benjamin Mendy as Sergio Aguero and Kyle Walker also returned to the starting line-up.



Southampton made three changes from the Leicester debacle, including naming Alex McCarthy in goal ahead of Angus Gunn.

The closest City had come to an equaliser during a tepid first half fell to John Stones, a player who hasn't scored at club level in over two years, as the centre-back headed over Ilkay Gundogan's cross.

With Villa leading at home to Liverpool, there was greater urgency from the champions with Gabriel Jesus replacing the ineffectual David Silva. A mistake from Jack Stephens offered Aguero the chance to level but again he failed to test Alex McCarthy just after the hour-mark as he headed over from close range.

Sergio Aguero equalises for Manchester City from Kyle Walker's cross

But with 20 minutes remaining, Southampton's resistance was finally broken as Walker found space on the right to drill in a cross that was directed through the legs of McCarthy by Aguero for his ninth Premier League goal of the season.

Remarkably, the Argentine had reached that figure from just his 10th shot on target in the league this term, and McCarthy was forced into action moments later as he tipped over Bernardo Silva's effort from Raheem Sterling's cut-back.

Southampton then very nearly gifted City the lead when McCarthy was guilty of collecting Jan Bednarek's backpass but Kevin De Bruyne curled the resulting indirect free-kick inches wide of the post.

But just when it seemed Southampton would hold on to a remarkable point, Angelino's cross was parried by McCarthy into the path of Walker, who readjusted his body to direct the ball over the line from close range.

Southampton were left crushed by City's late comeback at the Etihad

What the managers said

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola: "It's a long time since we won a game in the last few minutes like today. From the first minute, I thought we were incredible with the rhythm and knowing we had to give absolutely everything.

"They scored with their only shot on goal, and we created so much but it was almost impossible when a team sets out with 11 players to defend. We had to be patient and to keep going. There was spirit on the field, so that's why I'm delighted with the game we played today.

2:20 Manchester City's Pep Guardiola praises his team for their patience after they came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1. Manchester City's Pep Guardiola praises his team for their patience after they came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We showed up today - it was fantastic what the team did. We didn't have a lot of possession, and it is not always nice to watch but when you see the amount my team invested today, just in terms of the work ethic, they deserved more.

"We were aware of everything they tried, and in the centre we were aggressive and committed. They equalised a little bit too early as 20 minutes is a long way, but I'm proud of my team's performance.

"We wanted to do better than we did on Tuesday [in the Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City] and the most important thing is that we showed we can defend against such a team."

Man of the match: Jannik Vestergaard

Walker both scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the first time in his career, while Aguero continued his lethal scoring record against Southampton with his eighth goal in 13 games against them, but it is hard to look beyond Vestergaard.

There was plenty of soul-searching after the 9-0 defeat to Leicester, a game in which the Denmark centre-back was hooked at half-time. But here, he stood up to the challenge, making more clearances (17) than any other player and winning all of his aerial duels.

Jannik Vestergaard comes across to make another vital block

Opta stats

Manchester City have won each of their last six Premier League meetings with Southampton, extending their longest-ever winning run against Saints in league competition.

City had to wait until the 70th minute for their first shot on target in this match, which resulted in Sergio Aguero scoring - it's the longest they've had to wait for their first shot on target in a league match since December 2016 vs Leicester (82nd minute).

Southampton are winless in their last 20 away Premier League games against 'big six' teams (D4 L16), since a 2-1 win vs Spurs in May 2016.

Southampton have never kept a league clean sheet at the Etihad (10 games), with their last away shutout against City coming in the last ever match at Maine Road in May 2003 (1-0).

What's next?

The Champions League returns next week as Manchester City travel to face Atalanta on Wednesday before they visit Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off is at 4.30pm).

Southampton return to St Mary's on Saturday as they host Everton (kick-off 3pm) in the Premier League.