Continental Cup: Arsenal Women beat Aston Villa Women to reach semi-finals as Frida Maanum scores double

Frida Maanum led Arsenal into the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with an inspired performance in their 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Meadow Park.

The forward opened the scoring in the 29th minute, wriggling her way past two defenders before hitting a low shot through a crowd of players, finding the bottom corner of the net.

The Norway international doubled her side's advantage five minutes into the second half with a powerful strike after Caitlin Foord had wrestled possession, before the pair changed roles on the hour mark as Maanum's pass found the run of Foord to round off the scoring.

Image: Caitlin Foord added a third as Arsenal booked their place in the Conti Cup semi-finals

Maanum has now found the net 10 times in 15 games this season.

Villa's side included ex-Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs, but they were comfortably outclassed on the night, as the Gunners advanced to face holders Manchester City on February 8.

The semi-final draw took place earlier on Thursday with West Ham set to play Chelsea in the other semi-final.

The Gunners' trip to Brighton on Sunday was one of three Women's Super League matches called off on a controversial weekend that also saw Chelsea's contest with Liverpool abandoned after just six minutes.

Arsenal take on Leeds in the fourth round of the FA Cup on January 29, before returning to WSL action with a trip to West Ham on February 5, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 6.45pm.

Aston Villa are also in cup action this weekend, taking on Fylde, before hosting Brighton in the WSL on February 5, kick-off 12.30pm.