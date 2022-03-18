Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Arsenal Women vs Coventry United Ladies. The Women's FA Cup Quarter-Final.

Meadow Park.

Arsenal Women 4

  • S Blackstenius (38th minute)
  • N Parris (63rd minute)
  • V Miedema (77th minute)

Coventry United Ladies 0

  • A Colville (59th minute)

Arsenal Women 4-0 Coventry United Ladies: Gunners cruise into Women's FA Cup semi-finas

Report from the Vitality Women's FA Cup quarter-final between Arsenal Women and Coventry United Ladies at Meadow Park

Friday 18 March 2022 22:29, UK

Arsenal Women eased past Coventry United Ladies in the Women&#39;s FA Cup
Image: Arsenal Women eased past Coventry United Ladies in the Women's FA Cup

Arsenal moved into the Women's FA Cup semi-finals in comfortable fashion as they beat Coventry United 4-0 at Meadow Park.

The Women's Super League leaders, playing a Coventry outfit who were on the brink of liquidation before a buyout in January and are bottom of the Championship following a 10-point deduction, dominated possession from the off but were initially unable to find a breakthrough.

That then changed in the 38th minute when Stina Blackstenius headed past Lucy Thomas after Grace Riglar could not clear Nikita Parris' cross.

The advantage was subsequently doubled just before the hour mark when substitute Beth Mead swept a shot in moments after coming on.

And Parris made it 3-0 four minutes later, tucking home from Katie McCabe's delivery from the left.

Another substitute, Vivianne Miedema, completed the scoring in the 77th minute, striking low from just outside the box.

