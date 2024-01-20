Arsenal 2-1 Everton: Beth Mead scores winner as Gunners move level with WSL leaders Chelsea

Beth Mead's header from a sumptuous Lia Walti cross helped Arsenal earn a 2-1 win against Everton to move level with Chelsea at the top of the WSL.

Arsenal restarted the season following the winter break in impressive fashion, thumping Watford in the FA Cup last weekend, and were similarly dominant against Everton at Meadow Park.

The Gunners started impressively and took an early lead through Caitlin Foord, only for Katja Snoeijs to level the score entirely against the run of play.

Snoeijs' goal ended up being Everton's only shot on target but Arsenal lacked ruthlessness despite their superiority, scoring through Mead in first-half stoppage time before going on to waste several promising openings in the second period.

Arsenal's lack of efficiency in front of goal led to a slightly nervy ending but Jonas Eidevall's side held on to an important win that moves the pressure onto champions Chelsea, who welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Player ratings Arsenal: Zinsberger (6), Fox (7), Ilestedt (7), Wubben-Moy (7), McCabe (7), Pelova (7), Walti (8), Mead (8), Miedema (8), Foord (8), Russo (7).



Subs: Maanum (6), Blackstenius (n/a), Catley (n/a), Lacasse (n/a).



Everton: Brosnan (7), Stenevik (6), Finnigan (6), Holmgaard (6), Payne (6), Wheeler (6), Galli (6), Bissell (6), Bennison (6), Snoeijs (7), Olesen (7).



Subs: Hope (6), Madsen (6), Campbell (6), Piemonte (6), Duggan (6).



Player of the match: Beth Mead

How dominant Arsenal returned to winning ways in WSL

Arsenal’s victory extends their remarkable record against Everton, with the Gunners having now won 16 straight WSL games between the sides.

The hosts looked set to cruise to a comfortable victory, with Mead hitting the bar and Foord tapping in Victoria Pelova’s low cross inside the first 10 minutes.

Team news Arsenal were unchanged from their FA Cup win over Watford, with Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead and Alessia Russo all in attack

Everton also made no alterations from their FA Cup win over Aston Villa, with Katja Snoeijs starting in attack

Alessia Russo then missed the first of several chances on what proved to be a frustrating afternoon for the England striker, diverting another low cross wide of the near post when unmarked.

However, Arsenal were then stunned by Snoeijs, who breached the home side’s offside trap to race onto Karoline Olesen’s through ball and slide a finish past the flat-footed Manuela Zinsberger.

Image: Katja Snoeijs celebrates with Karoline Olesen after scoring Everton's goal

The equaliser knocked Arsenal off their stride for a short period but Courtney Brosnan was still required to make strong saves from Russo and Vivanne Miedema before half-time.

But the Everton goalkeeper could do nothing about Mead’s goal, with Walti whipping a brilliant cross to the back post, where the England forward nodded a finish into the net via the post.

Brian Sorensen’s side went into the game having played the fewest long passes in the WSL this season and they remained committed to building play from the back throughout.

However, Arsenal’s pressing was impressive and they regularly picked off their opponents, who barely moved the ball out of their own half for most of the second period.

Elise Stenevik was forced to make a desperate block to deny Foord before Katie McCabe was denied a penalty after clashing with Brosnan.

But Arsenal could not turn their dominance into goals and found themselves under pressure in the final minutes, with Stina Blackstenius deflecting a shot wide and Eidevall seeing yellow as the tension rose.

But Everton’s lack of attacking threat allowed Arsenal to hold onto their first WSL points since they beat Chelsea on December 10.

Arsenal's next game is at Reading in the League Cup on Wednesday January 24; kick-off 7pm.

The Gunners then travel to Liverpool in the WSL on Sunday January 28, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm.

Everton are next in action at Leicester in the League Cup on Wednesday January 24; kick-off 7pm.

The Toffees then host Leicester in a rematch in the WSL on Sunday January 28; kick-off 12.30pm.