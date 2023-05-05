Arsenal 1-0 Leicester: Frida Maanum's beauty keeps Jonas Eidevall's Gunners in WSL title race

Arsenal sustained their place in the Women's Super League title race with a narrow 1-0 win over Leicester on Friday night.

Just four days after their cruel exit from the Women's Champions League at the hands of Wolfsburg, Jonas Eidevall's Gunners looked the much better side going forward, but a lack of finesse in the final third, as well as some admirable defending from the well-organised Foxes, meant it was more than an hour before the deadlock was broken.

Image: Frida Maanum scored the only goal of the game at Meadow Park

When the first and only goal was scored, it came right out of the top drawer; substitute Jodie Taylor located Frida Maanum, who curled in a beauty from the edge of the box to take her tally for the season to eight.

Arsenal stay fourth in the table - as a result of their fifth win in six league games - two points behind third-placed Chelsea, three behind second-placed Manchester City and six behind current leaders Manchester United.

Leicester, meanwhile, stay 10th, two points above bottom side Reading and having played one game fewer than the Royals.

How Arsenal rallied to keep themselves in the hunt

Leicester's visit to Meadow Park came at the end of what had turned out to be a miserable week for Arsenal. The north Londoners had crashed out of the Champions League semi-finals in heart-breaking fashion on Monday and lost Laura Wienroither to injury during the game, with the Austrian becoming the fourth member of the squad currently sidelined with an ACL injury.

But if that night had taken a significant mental toll on the Gunners, it was not immediately apparent. They stepped on to their opponents from the off and were awarded a penalty inside five minutes, when Hannah Cain clumsily tripped McCabe. The latter then stepped up to take the spot-kick, only for Leitzig's strong right arm to prevent her effort nestling in the bottom left corner.

Arsenal's momentum did not dip, and they racked up nine shots by half-time. But they were clearly missing something in the final third and were left to rue several missed chances, one of which fell to Kathrine Kuhl, whose connection on a square ball from Victoria Pelova was too minimal to even trouble Leitzig, who was brilliantly protected by her backline.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Frida Maanum produces a beautiful curling finish to give Arsenal the lead over Leicester.

Moments after Cain saw penalty appeals turned down after a coming together with the onrushing Sabrina D'Angelo, Arsenal finally drew first blood. Taylor chased a ball down the left channel and pulled the ball back for Maanum, whose peach of a shot seemed to hang in the air for an age before rippling the net.

The Norwegian international came close to making absolutely sure of the points inside the final 10 minutes when she rattled the crossbar with a curling free-kick, but in the end, her earlier effort proved to be enough.

Both teams are back in action on Wednesday May 10. Leicester travel to Kingsmeadow to face Chelsea at 7pm, while Arsenal go to the Broadfield Stadium to face Brighton at 7.30pm, in a game which is live on Sky Sports Football.