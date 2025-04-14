Arsenal Women 5-1 Leicester: Caitlin Foord and Beth Mead on target as Gunners close gap at top of WSL to three points

Rampant Arsenal warmed up for Saturday's Champions League semi-final meeting with Lyon by thrashing Leicester 5-1 in the WSL to move within three points of leaders Chelsea.

The Gunners have now won each of their last eight games at the Emirates Stadium in all competitions, scoring 31 goals in that period, and only conceding twice.

That formidable record will be tested by eight-time European champions Lyon but was never at risk of being troubled by Leicester, who failed to make much of an impression on the game and were smothered by Arsenal's impressive passing precision.

Each of the three goals they scored before the break oozed quality. Caitlin Foord converted at the back post from Frida Maanum's instinctive cross, Beth Mead gifted Stina Blackstenius a tap-in and the striker - starting in place of the stricken Alessia Russo - returned the favour for Foord to complete her double.

Kim Little created Arsenal's fourth by dancing into the box and providing Mead the chance to plant a super header beyond Janina Leitzig, before Yuka Momiki's fine strike through the legs of Mead offered Leicester a brief consolation.

Less than three minutes later Victoria Pelova - managing a return from an ACL injury sustained last June - rounded off the scoring by hooking a half-volley into the far corner. In many ways the perfect rehearsal for a meeting with Lyon in four days' time. But for now, a timely reminder that the WSL title race is yet to be decided.

Slegers praises 'great' team performance

Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers:

"It's always hard coming back from an international break and we wanted to set the standards for this next block. We saw many players on the pitch, so I'm happy with that.

"We score great team goals and I'm very pleased with the performance. We want to work more with fast attacks, to beat their system, and the players bring it to the pitch. Entertainment is important, I feel the responsibility to play inspiring football. We're a big brand, that's important for me.

"We did so many things really well. We have belief, we've proven things before and shown how good we can be. We have respect for Lyon and it's going to be a big challenge."