Arsenal Women 4-0 Liverpool Women: Mariona Caldentey nets stunner as Gunners maintain pace in WSL's top three

Mariona Caldentey scored a goal of the season contender as her stunning strike helped secure a 4-0 win for Arsenal against Liverpool in the WSL.

It was the pick of the goals in a slick, entertaining display as the Gunners looked to heal some wounds after defeat to Real Madrid in midweek, as well as an FA Cup exit to the Reds just under two weeks ago.

Caitlin Foord admitted they had business to address too, telling Sky Sports: "It has been a heavy week but off the back of a loss we had a point to prove. We were really looking forward to this game and putting on a show."

And while Arsenal turned on the charm in front of the Emirates crowd, Liverpool for their part looked far and away from a team chasing their own fourth successive win under interim boss Amber Whiteley.

The opening 28 minutes were peppered with Gunners chances, including Frida Maanum hitting the post. It was Foord who finally made the deserved breakthrough, slotting home from a bobbling Arsenal corner.

A minute later, and Liverpool defender Jasmine Matthews scored the first of two unfortunate own goals. She made the last touch as Foord looked to turn Kim Little's cutback home.

But it was Caldentey's goal that was the standout, coming after Maanum had again rattled the woodwork. She was found in space in the box, shifting the ball onto her left foot before curling a stunning effort into the top corner.

The second half was less of a gung-ho approach from Arsenal - their Champions League home leg on Wednesday surely on the mind with a 3-0 half-time lead - but Matthews added a fourth when she toe-poked Beth Mead's cross into her own net.

The victory keeps Arsenal in the chase for a top three finish and boosts morale ahead of important midweek fixture. They have closed the gap on Chelsea at the top of the table to five points and three ahead of Man Utd in third place, with both playing on Sunday.

Team news headlines Renee Slegers made four changes from the midweek loss to Real Madrid. Chloe Kelly, Caitlin Foord, Daphne van Domselaar and Frida Maanum came in for Beth Mead, Stina Blackstenius, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Manuela Zinzberger.

Liverpool made two changes after beating Man Utd, as Alejandra Bernabe and Marie Therese Hobinger came out for Grace Fisk and Ceri Holland.

Slegers: We want to be ready if Chelsea slip up

Arsenal boss Renee Slegers speaking to Sky Sports: "We need to push. We can do whatever we can do. If the opposition slips, we want to be ready.

"This is important for us, that we recognise ourselves again. We have had a couple of games not playing our best football.

"When we play as well as we can play, which we did at times today, it is important that they get back to knowing how that feels."

On what was said after Real Madrid defeat: "A lot of things. How we want to prepare on the training pitch. We had two really, high-level sessions. The intensity has been sky-high the past few days.

"What we did on the pitch was so high level. What do we do when things are against us a bit? We spoke about suffering but passion is about suffering for something you love."

Arsenal became the first side in the WSL to score four or more goals in six successive home games.

Whiteley: It wasn't like us

Liverpool interim boss Amber Whiteley to Sky Sports: "I think it was the distances, if we were a little bit lower we would have been able to manage the space in behind a little bit better.

"Then you're in a better position to defend in front, like we have been doing so well in the past few weeks. In the second half, I thought we were a lot better at that and more difficult to break down.

"We needed to be braver with the ball too. It wasn't like us, we didn't look like we had the same belief going forward. When you defend for long spells and you're under pressure, sometimes you get into a habit where you're turning the ball over quickly. We needed to look after it a bit better.

On what she has said to Matthews: "Jas has been brilliant the last three weeks. They have put us under a lot of pressure. It's something we'll look at and we'll look to work on for next week."

Wright questions Arsenal future - 'Chelsea are almost a cloak to hide behind'

Ian Wright on Sky Sports: "We've seen a big performance from Arsenal, but you need them more consistently.

"At some stage, you have to think about the future. Where do Arsenal want to be? Are they going to be back at the top of the women's game like they've been before because, at the moment, they're not.

"Chelsea are playing so well, it's almost like a cloak to hide behind, saying 'Chelsea are doing so well, they're so far in front'.

"But they need to do more upstairs to support Renee so she can bring the players in. There's got to be a rebuild at some stage, maybe a culture change and some younger players.

"Hopefully Renee can be the one to oversee that, but those are the changes that need to happen. If Arsenal go out on Wednesday [against Real Madrid], then the season is over and that shouldn't be happening."

Image: Arsenal celebrate Mariona Caldentey's goal against Liverpool

Izzy Christensen on Sky Sports: "With the form and ambition Arsenal have got, they've got five games now to go on and get maximum points.

"It's a massive tick next to today. It's the way they want to play… if you're Arsenal, you're not going to give up. You're on their tails.

"Slegers will be pleased with that performance tonight because it looked like Arsenal were getting a bit of bite back. They dropped off in recent weeks, but they're gathering momentum."

Pelova makes return after ACL injury

Victoria Pelova made her return to Arsenal action after her recovery from an ACL injury. She came on as a substitute for Caldentey in the 74th minute to a standing ovation from the home fans.

Speaking to Sky Sports, she said: "I was hoping every game I can get minutes. It is great to be back.

"When you are back on the bench that is the hardest mentally. Every game you want to come on. You are back in the team but you are not back. That was the hardest part."

Slegers added on her player: "You saw her last season how good she is. She has worked so hard coming back. It's lonely sometimes not being out with the team on the grass. She has had great support. I'm so happy for her that she is back now. She loves football. You saw she is so comfortable on the ball and I am so happy she is back for us."

