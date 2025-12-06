Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool: Olivia Smith's stunner and Stina Blackstenius winner keep lowly visitors winless

Olivia Smith’s stunning solo strike and a dramatic late winner from Stina Blackstenius secured Arsenal a 2-1 victory over Liverpool to move them third in the Women's Super League.

Smith opened the scoring midway through the first half with a moment of pure brilliance, bursting past three Liverpool players before rifling an unstoppable 25-yard strike beyond Faye Kirby.

Arsenal dominated the early stages and went close to doubling their advantage when Lotte Wubben-Moy powered a header against the crossbar, but Liverpool gradually worked their way back into the contest.

Against the run of play, the visitors levelled on the half-hour mark as Beata Olsson drifted into space through the centre of the box and calmly dispatched a left-footed finish past Arsenal keeper Anneke Borbe.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Arsenal enjoying the bulk of the possession and territory but struggling to turn their superiority into clear chances.

And just as it looked as though the points would be shared, Blackstenius struck in dramatic fashion in the 87th minute - timing her run perfectly before swivelling and blasting a superb half-volley into the top corner.

Despite late pressure from Liverpool, Arsenal saw out the final minutes with composure to secure another important home win.

Liverpool left to rue late heartbreak

Liverpool will feel this was a cruel way to lose the game. After withstanding heavy early pressure and fighting their way back into the contest through Olsson’s equaliser, they looked set to earn a valuable point.

Kirby was outstanding in goal and produced a series of important saves, while the defensive unit held firm under sustained Arsenal pressure for long periods.

The visitors continued to threaten on the counter and defended with real discipline until Blackstenius’ late intervention finally broke their resistance.

Despite the disappointment of defeat, this was a performance full of resilience and character, even if it ultimately went unrewarded.

Control with the final touch - Arsenal get their reward

Analysis by Sky Sports’ Sam Cohen:

Arsenal dominated large spells of this contest, particularly in the first half, where their tempo and movement overwhelmed Liverpool.

Smith’s opener was a moment of real quality, and although Liverpool’s equaliser briefly knocked the hosts’ rhythm, Arsenal continued to apply sustained pressure after the break.

The introductions of Kim Little, Katie McCabe and Blackstenius tilted the momentum further in Arsenal’s favour, and the winner eventually arrived through the player brought on to provide that cutting edge.

In the end, Arsenal’s persistence and quality in the decisive moment proved the difference.

