Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City: Katie McCabe stunner lifts Gunners firmly into WSL title picture

Arsenal came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 and move above their rivals into second place as the WSL title race took another twist.

The Gunners climbed into second place on 38 points after 16 games, above City on goal difference and three points behind leaders Manchester United, who beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 on Saturday.

Khadija Shaw gave City the lead in the fifth minute, finishing off a flowing passing move by flashing a superb header from Chloe Kelly's cross into the net.

Lauren Hemp missed a sitter that could have sent City in two up at the break and that miss proved costly as Arsenal mounted their second-half comeback, with Norway midfielder Frida Maanum rifling the ball home after a goalmouth scramble to level in the 62nd minute.

Image: Frida Maanum celebrates after bringing Arsenal level against Manchester City

Katie McCabe got the winner 13 minutes later when she picked up a short corner and cut inside before lashing an unstoppable shot into the net.

Fourth-placed Chelsea, who have two games in hand over United and one over Arsenal, can move into second spot with a win over Aston Villa later on Sunday.

'A huge win for Arsenal'

Former Arsenal and Man City striker Ellen White on Sky Sports News:

"It's a huge win for Arsenal. They still have a game in hand, and they still have to play Chelsea and Manchester United.

"They are firmly in the title race now. It's set up for a really tasty end to the season now.

"This result will be very disappointing for Man City. The winning streak has obviously come to an end, but they are still right in amongst it at the top of the table.

Image: Khadija Shaw celebrates after giving Manchester City an early lead against Arsenal

"They will have to get back to training work hard and try to start another winning run. For Arsenal, they now have great momentum.

"Man City needed to capitalise in the first half when the Arsenal players looked tired. They need to go for another goal to put the game to bed. Arsenal came out flying in the second half and completely transformed the game."

What's next?

The huge games just keep on coming for Arsenal as they head to league leaders Manchester United next Saturday lunchtime; kick-off 12.30pm. Meanwhile, Manchester City host West Ham next Sunday, live on Sky Sports.