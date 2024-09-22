Arsenal Women 2-2 Man City Women: Beth Mead rescues draw as ex-Gunner Vivianne Miedema scores for City

Substitute Beth Mead scored a late equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw for Arsenal against Manchester City in a thrilling opening-weekend Women’s Super League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

An end-to-end game, which saw a total of 31 shots, saw the home side take an eighth-minute lead through Frida Maanum's powerful first-time finish.

But after Stina Blackstenius missed a great chance to double Arsenal's lead, the Gunners were haunted by their former striker Vivianne Miedema as the Netherlands international scored a deflected equaliser just before half-time for her first WSL goal for City.

The WSL's all-time top scorer refused to celebrate against her old club, where she spent seven years before joining City this summer on a free transfer.

Arsenal then thought they had retaken the lead just two minutes into the second half, but Caitlin Foord's goal was controversially disallowed for offside, with replays showing Manchester City defender Laia Aleixandri playing the Australian onside.

With no VAR in the WSL, Arsenal's frustration was compounded when Jess Park produced a stunning 58th-minute strike as her half-volleyed effort from outside the box crashed in off the underside of the bar to complete the City turnaround.

But it was the visitors who then felt aggrieved as Katie McCabe appeared to foul Chloe Kelly in the build-up to Mead's 81st-minute equaliser as McCabe then released Rosa Kafaji, whose shot struck the post before Mead rebounded in to the delight of the 42,000 in attendance at the Emirates Stadium.

Taylor: 'Frustrating' foul on Kelly wasn't given before Mead equaliser

Man City head coach Gareth Taylor speaking to Sky Sports:

"In the context of the game with the amount of fouls that were dangerous tackles that were given and the yellow cards, I thought that was [McCabe's tackle on Kelly] just an easy one to give.

"The fourth official was pretty good. She informed us that they said it was a foul, her and the linesman, but the referee decided to go with her decision on pitch.

"I think it's a little bit reckless when you start to come through players from behind, or so we've been told, that's not a challenge that you can make. So yeah, frustrating, but overall, pleased to come away with a point intact.

"Obviously, it could have been three, but if I'm honest, I don't think we were at our best levels today, particularly what we showed in midweek. With and without the ball we were just a little bit off it, and that's the exciting part really, is the fact that we can go up the gears more, and still to come away with what we did just goes to show that this team can go to more levels."

Eidevall on Foord's disallowed offside goal: Human error will happen without VAR

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall speaking to Sky Sports:

"Well, I think we should have been in front, given the opportunities we had to score a goal before that.

"That's a call that it's probably always going to involve some kind of human error, as long as you don't have VAR as a tool. And we know we don't have VAR as a tool, so that's going to be part of the season.

"Sometimes you're going to get those margins with you, sometimes you're going to get them against you.

"I think we had enough chances to put the game in a leading position for us anyway."

On looking frustrated throughout game after receiving a yellow card: "I think I'm a passionate football coach.

"I'm invested in the game. I know that that's not what they like football coaches to be anymore. They want it to be very contained and very controlled and you're not allowed to react to anything.

"I try my best to contain my emotions at the right time, but it's a very stimulating game. I think it's small details. It's a tactical battle. It's a skilful battle between two really good football teams. And I have to say, I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of that game. I think it's everything I love about football."

