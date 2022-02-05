Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Arsenal Women vs Manchester United Women. Women's Super League.

Meadow ParkAttendance2,385.

Arsenal Women 1

  • K McCabe (sent off 75th minute)
  • S Blackstenius (79th minute)

Manchester United Women 1

  • A Russo (10th minute)

Latest Women's Super League Odds

Arsenal Women 1-1 Manchester United Women: WSL leaders hit back to draw

Match report as Arsenal and Man Utd draw 1-1 in the WSL; United lead through Alessia Russo's header; Katie McCabe was sent off with 15 minutes left; Stina Blackstenius equalised with 11 minutes to go as Arsenal moved five points clear of Chelsea, who do have two games in hand

By Richard Morgan

Football journalist - @Richiereds1976

Saturday 5 February 2022 14:56, UK

Arsenal&#39;s Stina Blackstenius celebrates scoring their equaliser
Image: Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius celebrates scoring their equaliser

Stina Blackstenius' strike sealed Arsenal a draw against Man Utd despite the WSL leaders having to play the last 15 minutes with 10 players after Katie McCabe's red.

The visitors led early through Alessia Russo's bouncing header and had further chances to extend their advantage, before McCabe saw red for two bookable offences.

However, Marc Skinner's side were made to pay for those missed opportunities when Vivianne Miedema's brilliant through ball opened up the visitors' defence, with Blackstenius keeping her cool to earn the hosts a valuable draw.

Arsenal are five points clear of Chelsea in second, although the champions have two games in hand.

More to follow shortly…

Also See:

Trending

Alessia Russo puts Man Utd ahead against Arsenal
Image: Alessia Russo puts Man Utd ahead against Arsenal
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

​​​​​

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema