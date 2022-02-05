Arsenal Women 1-1 Manchester United Women: WSL leaders hit back to draw

Stina Blackstenius' strike sealed Arsenal a draw against Man Utd despite the WSL leaders having to play the last 15 minutes with 10 players after Katie McCabe's red.
The visitors led early through Alessia Russo's bouncing header and had further chances to extend their advantage, before McCabe saw red for two bookable offences.
However, Marc Skinner's side were made to pay for those missed opportunities when Vivianne Miedema's brilliant through ball opened up the visitors' defence, with Blackstenius keeping her cool to earn the hosts a valuable draw.
Arsenal are five points clear of Chelsea in second, although the champions have two games in hand.
More to follow shortly…
