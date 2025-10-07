Arsenal Women 1-2 Lyon Women: Alessia Russo strike cancelled out by Melchie Dumornay double in Champions League defeat

Arsenal began their Champions League title defence with a 2-1 defeat to eight-time champions Lyon at Meadow Park.

All three goals were scored within an explosive first 23 minutes, as Alessia Russo connected with Beth Mead for the game's opener before the French side hit back twice via Melchie Dumornay.

The Gunners were masters of their own downfall, gifting Dumornay the chance to level after a sloppy mistake from Daphne van Domselaar. Merely four minutes later, a second giveaway by Mariona Caldentey proved equally costly.

Image: Alessia Russo gave Arsenal the lead before they were punished for poor mistakes

Dumornay's winner was a sublime hit but another example of Arsenal's carelessness in possession. Lyon, who have never lost on English soil, landed nine shots on target to Arsenal's five, while generating four big chances - three were missed.

Renee Slegers' side are now four without victory, having lost to Manchester City in their most recent Women's Super League outing. They face Brighton at the Emirates on Sunday before a European trip to Benfica.

Where have Arsenal gone?

Image: Renee Slegers is conversation with the fourth official at Meadow Park

Analysis by Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Considering the blistering start Arsenal made to this new season, it's shocking to see them fall into such a slump. Far too many errors are leading to goals. They are off the pace in the WSL and now have ground to make up in Europe too.

Perhaps it's unfair to judge too harshly given the calibre of opponent in this latest defeat, but it's clear to see the balance is off.

It's unusual for Arsenal to be making quite this many mistakes, with lapses all over the park. Lyon's intensity and physicality were simply no match for a Gunners side low on confidence. And they lost the duel count too, 45-55 in Lyon's favour, while conceding 11 efforts inside their own box. Something isn't right.

Renee Slegers was visibly irritated on the touchline - not a look she wears often. Lots of correction work needed before a meeting with Brighton in five days' time, who also have enough quality to take advantage of this bizarre Arsenal downturn.

Russo acknowledges 'blip'

Arsenal forward Alessia Russo speaking to Disney+: "We need to look at ourselves and how we can push our standards. At the moment we're in a bit of a blip, but we're aware of that.

"We're sometimes letting teams get attacks on us by our own mistakes. We need to take accountability, we need to focus on what we can do to control that from everyone, it's all across the pitch.

"There were moments that were really positive so we'll lean on that."