Arsenal Women 2-1 Real Madrid Women: Alessia Russo strikes again as Gunners forward nets another brace against Liga F side

Alessia Russo was once again the thorn in Real Madrid's side as the Arsenal forward's double saw the Gunners come from behind to win 2-1 in the Women's Champions League.

The England forward was again at the double having scored twice in the home leg of Arsenal's quarter-final win over the same opponents last season.

Arsenal were desperate for a result against the previously unbeaten Liga F side, with their Champions League campaign threatening to fall away as their WSL title hopes have in recent weeks.

But it appeared the Gunners may be heading for a fourth straight game without victory in all competitions when their former midfielder Caroline Weir smartly volleyed home an opener for Real Madrid shortly before half-time.

Image: Caroline Weir fires Real Madrid in front

There was no immediate sign of an Arsenal response after the break but they slowly began to show more energy and intent, with Olivia Smith's direct running appearing to spur on her team-mates.

It was her opposite number, Chloe Kelly, whose cross was looped home by Russo to level, with the Gunners striker again proving too hot to handle for the Spanish side.

Image: Russo celebrates her equaliser

She made it another brace 14 minutes later when substitute Beth Mead's corner found her inside the six-yard box and she made no mistake to give Arsenal the lead on the night.

That proved enough for Renee Slegers' side to see out a nervous but much-deserved victory, to ease some of the growing pressure on their season - and significantly improve their hopes of qualifying from the Champions League group phase.

Slegers: If you represent Arsenal, you have to win every game

Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers on Disney+:

"It wasn't ideal going 1-0 down from a set-piece at the end of first half, but we stayed very calm.

"The coaches, tech staff and the players in the changing room spoke about details and we're really happy with how the players took it on in the second half, because it's not an easy scenario where there was already pressure on us ahead of this game.

"The press is one of our big strengths, we tried to send them into areas, bait them into wide areas. Our nine and 10 are really impressive in those moments.

Image: Mariona Caldentey is tackled by Sara Dabritz

"We have to find the right triggers to go, the right moments. We were quite happy about things in the first half, it was more about the second phase and doubling down in those moments.

"If you represent Arsenal, you have to go for a win in every game."

Russo: Really important win

Arsenal goalscorer Alessia Russo on Disney+:

Image: Russo (left) celebrates with Chloe Kelly

"It was a really important win. We've probably not had the results that we've wanted in the last block, but it was important to come here and pick up a result tonight in the Champions League. We're really happy."

Weir: We needed a bit more in the second half

Real Madrid's Caroline Weir on Disney+:

"Nice to score but one goal wasn't really enough. We needed a bit more in the second half.

"We created a little bit more chances and Arsenal were always in the game, obviously they came out in the second half and scored two.

"A little bit disappointed, I think we played well but it wasn't quite enough tonight. Against a top team, it's always going to be difficult."