      Arsenal Women 4-0 Tottenham Women: Lisa Evans' hat-trick sees Gunners into Women's FA Cup semi-finals

      Arsenal ease past rivals Tottenham to reach last four; Lisa Evans' hat-trick secured Gunners' win; Jordan Nobbs' brilliant lob opened the scoring

      By PA Media

      Saturday 26 September 2020 22:56, UK

      Lisa Evans celebrates scoring Arsenal&#39;s fourth goal with Caitlin Foord
      Lisa Evans scored a hat-trick as Arsenal beat Tottenham 4-0 in the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals.

      After remaining even for the majority of the game, Arsenal went ahead in the 73rd minute.

      Jordan Nobbs caught out Tottenham's defence, intercepting the ball and sending a fine lobbed effort over goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer from outside the box.

      Jordan Nobbs opened the scoring for Arsenal
      Arsenal made it 2-0 soon after in the 74th minute. Vivienne Miedema played the ball just ahead of Evans in the Tottenham area who slotted it calmly into the bottom corner.

      In the 85th minute, Danielle Van De Donk played the ball into Evans, who was running down the left. Evans took one touch before again finding the net with a left-footed strike.

      Arsenal goal scorers Jordan Nobbs (L) and Lisa Evans (R)
      Evans completed her treble in the last minute, getting on the end of a Beth Mead cross from the right after being helped by a Caitlin Foord dummy.

