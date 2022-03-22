Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall: Playing at Emirates Stadium can grow women's game

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall believes playing at Emirates Stadium is the "right way forward" for his side as they prepare for Wednesday's Women's Champions League clash against Wolfsburg.

It will be one of two matches at the Emirates this week, with Saturday's north London derby against Tottenham also taking place at the venue.

"I like playing at the Emirates, I think it's the right way forward for us, I think it's the way that we can grow the game," Eidevall said ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg.

"I think with this winter it has helped our game playing on better grass pitches, Borehamwood has been a little barren.

This fixture marks Arsenal's 14th appearance in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

"I think it's going to be a great occasion, first playing here at the Emirates and then going to Wolfsburg and playing in their big stadium."

Wolfsburg will host the Gunners at the Volkswagen Arena in the second leg.

The Gunners have struggled at times this season and notably in the Champions League when they were beaten 4-1 and 4-0 by Barcelona in the competition's first-ever group stage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal.

Arsenal captain Little: 'We are in a good place' Arsenal captain Kim Little: "We are in a good place with our performances and results in the past few months.



“But the Champions League is a very different competition, and we need to be aware of that. Our Champions League performances at the end of last year weren’t good enough and we need to be mindful of that and the different sort of game that the Wolfsburg game will be.



“We have to be mindful of upping our performance. We are very aware of their physicality and their ability to play in a high line in the top games."

Eidevall: We must take our chances

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Get to know Arsenal Women's head coach Jonas Eidevall as he answers a whole range of questions for Inside the WSL including what toppings he likes on his favourite pizza.

Arsenal cannot match their record-breaking quadruple of the 2006-07 season but remain in contention for a treble this season, and Eidevall insists the club have what is needed to win those trophies.

"We must take our chances," he said. "It's great that we are in this position in all three competitions that we're in.

"We also have to understand and recognise that when you're at a club like Arsenal it's not enough, we're in this position because we want to win trophies, that's what we need to push for.

"I think what separates the bigger clubs from the smaller clubs is ambition and not being happy to have reached a certain point in the competition but to be ambitious enough to challenge yourself and give everything.

"We are happy with the opportunities that we have but nothing has been achieved yet, now it's up to us."

Arsenal team news Rafaelle and Mana Iwabuchi face late fitness tests ahead of the clash with Wolfsburg. Meanwhile, Manuela Zinsberger and Leah Williamson were both rested for the FA Cup win against Coventry and will return to face the German side.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sue Smith talks WSL on the Football Show, sharing her thoughts on Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Wolfsburg boss Stroot: 'We need to be careful'

Wolfsburg reached a 10th consecutive quarter-final by thrashing Chelsea 4-0 in December, and Wolfsburg boss Tommy Stroot says his side need to be prepared for another stern test against WSL leaders Arsenal.

"We played Chelsea and we saw how high the level was," said Stroot.

"It's all about individual quality in pretty much every position and they got some new players in the winter break. We have to be very careful.

"These are the moments why we do all this - great teams, great atmosphere."