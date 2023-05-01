Arsenal 2-3 Wolfsburg AET (4-5 agg): Substitute Pauline Bremer breaks Gunners hearts with extra-time winner in thrilling Women's Champions League semi-final

Injury-hit Arsenal missed out on the Women's Champions League final by the narrowest of margins as they were beaten 3-2 by two-time European champions Wolfsburg in a pulsating encounter at a packed Emirates Stadium.

Pauline Bremer struck the winner deep into extra-time to ensure the Frauen-Bundesliga side, who were crowned champions in 2013 and 2014, will meet heavy favourites Barcelona for the chance to lift the trophy for a third time in Eindhoven on June 3.

"We're allowed to hurt tonight. We're allowed to feel empty. But we're also allowed to feel proud," manager Jonas Eidevall told Sky Sports after an emotional night, which saw Arsenal exit the competition to Wolfsburg for the second season running.

The tie, packed with drama, had already hit the headlines pre-game in anticipation of a record crowd in north London, which was confirmed to be in excess of 60,000, but it was Stina Blackstenius who rewrote the script after firing the Gunners ahead in the 11th minute.

Image: Alexandra Popp celebrates putting Wolfsburg 2-1 ahead

Every pass and tackle was being roared by a jubilant crowd, who played their role valiantly throughout, but were not able to inspire the desired outcome as goals from former Gunner Jill Roord (41) and Alexandra Popp (58) either side of the interval turned the tide of the second leg irreversibly Wolfsburg's way.

To compound the anguish, Blackstenius had a further strike chalked off by VAR for a marginal offside, while Jen Beattie restored brief hope by heading home from a deft Lotte Wubben-Moy cross in the 75th minute to force a period of extra-time.

However, the Gunners' brave efforts were ultimately in vein when, with time running out, Jule Brand pinched the ball from a labouring Wubben-Moy before allowing Bremer to deal the decisive blow with an easy back-post finish.

Wolfsburg will be playing in their sixth European final, having lost their last three in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

How Arsenal's European dreams were dashed

Image: Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius had a goal disallowed during the second half of normal time

When former Arsenal midfielder Roord beat Manuela Zinsberger with a sweet strike from distance in the 41st minute, cancelling out Blackstenius' opener, something felt almost inevitable about Wolfsburg's European destiny.

Jonas Eidevall's side had battled from 2-0 down to enter the second leg on an even keel, proving setbacks could be overcome, but this latest hurdle was one jump too many given that Arsenal had never beaten their German counterparts over a two-legged tie.

Captain Alexandra Popp rose highest to Felicitas Rauch's in-swinging corner in the 58th minute to edge the visitors closer to June's final on her return from injury, before Beattie's header at the opposite end momentarily kept Arsenal in the tie.

Image: Wolfsburg's Jill Roord celebrates scoring against her old club

It took an excellent tackle from Wubben-Moy to break up Ewa Pajor's dangerous run at the edge of her own six-yard box, then providing the teasing delivery for Beattie to glance expertly past Merle Frohms.

Arsenal were under the cosh for the majority of extra-time but summoned every ounce of resolve to cause their visitors problems, with Katie McCabe rattling the crossbar shortly after Laura Wienroither became the latest addition to the Gunners' treatment room - the substitute was was stretchered off clutching her knee after a twisting fall.

Lina Hurtig then went close with an instinctive effort to force Frohms into a smart stooping save, before Bremer dispatched an 119th minute settler.

"It's really small margins," Eidevall added. "We're in a tough situation to get our feet and head right after tonight. We have done some great things this season, but we need to come together and push to finish [the season] as strong as possible."

Arsenal are next in action on Friday May 5 when they return to WSL action against Leicester City, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.30pm.