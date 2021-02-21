Aston Villa 1-2 Leicester: Brendan Rodgers' side up to second in Premier League

Leicester moved up to second in the Premier League after securing a 2-1 victory against Aston Villa on Super Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers' side raced into a two-goal lead thanks to strikes from James Maddison (19) and Harvey Barnes (23), further enhancing their England claims in front of Gareth Southgate.

Southgate would have been disappointed not to have been able to cast an eye over Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, who was missing through injury.

Team news Jack Grealish was sidelined for Aston Villa for the visit of Leicester on Sunday. The skipper was missing through injury as Anwar El Ghazi replaced him while Ahmed Elmohamady came in for the injured Matt Cash.

Timothy Castagne returned for Leicester after a hamstring problem with Ricardo Pereira also starting after sitting out Thursday's 0-0 Europa League draw at Slavia Prague as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Villa struggled in the first half without their talisman, but they were given a route back into the game immediately after the interval through Bertrand Traore's finish from close range (48).

It set up a big finish to the game, but Leicester, who move above Manchester United ahead of their clash with Newcastle on Sunday evening, held on for victory at Villa Park.

Defeat leaves Aston Villa, who don't expect Grealish to be sidelined for long, in eighth.

He's had some discomfort in training this week and we decided that it wasn't right [for him] to play so we pulled him out of there. We don't believe it's a long-term injury but we're just going to assess it as it goes. It's his leg but it's no recurrence of any previous injuries.

Man of the match - Harvey Barnes

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp: "I've been so impressed with Harvey Barnes all season. He has so much power and pace. He must be a nightmare to play against.

"He's a player who is so high on confidence with a manager who really believes in him.

"You could see before half-time that Brendan was telling him, 'every time you get the ball, I want you to run with it'. It helped that he was up against a right-back in Ahmed Elmohamady that hasn't played a lot of football but he's been doing it all season.

"He's got tremendous quality and I'm really enjoying him at the moment. He might not get into the Euros as he's got a long list ahead of him in Rashford, Grealish, Sancho, Sterling, Saka to name but a few."

Sky Sports' Andy Hinchcliffe: "Harvey Barnes has really showcased his talents in this game. His strength, his speed and he scored as well. He's adding more goals to his game and that's absolutely vital for his development. Surely Gareth Southgate, watching on, has to have been impressed with his performance."

Opta stats - Leicester's impressive away form continues

Image: James Maddison celebrates after scoring at Villa Park

Leicester City have won back-to-back away top-flight matches against Aston Villa for the first time since October 1960.

They have now won 30 points away from home in the Premier League this season - accounting for three points per win all-time, the only top-flight campaign they have won more away points in was when they won the Premier League in 2015-16 (39).

Aston Villa have won just one of their last 21 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the top three of the table (D4 L16), losing 11 of their last 12 such fixtures (W1).

Brendan Rodgers has won all six of his away Premier League games against Aston Villa as a manager, his best such 100 per cent record versus an opponent in the competition.

Since his Premier League debut in August 2018, Leicester's James Maddison has scored more goals from outside the area than any other player (11) - indeed, this was his eighth goal of the season, his best scoring campaign in the top-flight.

Since Bertrand Traore's first Premier League start for Aston Villa in November 2020, only Jack Grealish (10) has been directly involved in more goals for the club in the competition than him (8 - 5 goals, 3 assists).

What's next?

