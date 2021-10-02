Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Aston Villa Women vs Arsenal Women. Women's Super League.

Villa Park.

Aston Villa Women 0

    Arsenal Women 4

    • K Little (51st minute, 92nd minute)
    • M Iwabuchi (80th minute)
    • K McCabe (83rd minute)

    Latest Women's Super League Odds

    Aston Villa 0-4 Arsenal: Kim Little at the double for Gunners

    Report and free match highlights as Arsenal stayed top of the pile in the Women's Super League

    Saturday 2 October 2021 23:31, UK

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Highlights of the Women's Super League clash between Aston Villa and Arsenal.

    Kim Little scored twice as Arsenal bounced back from a frustrating first half to beat Aston Villa 4-0 and stay top of the Women's Super League on Saturday.

    The Gunners were held goalless through the first 45 minutes by a dogged Villa defence, but Little made the breakthrough six minutes after halftime for the league pace-setters, and the home side's resistance crumbled in the final 10 minutes.

    Mana Iwabuchi, who spent the first six months of 2021 at Villa, added a second for the visitors in the 80th minute before substitute Katie McCabe netted a superb third three minutes later.

    Little rounded out the scoring in stoppage time with her second.

    Also See:

    Hit the video at the top of the page to watch match highlights.

    Trending

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Get More from Sky Cinema