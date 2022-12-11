Aston Villa 1-4 Arsenal: Katie McCabe inspires Gunners to comeback win at Villa Park in WSL

Arsenal fought back from a goal down to record an impressive 4-1 win at Aston Villa and move level on points with Chelsea at the top of the Women's Super League.

The Gunners began the day in third but, after Manchester United failed to beat Manchester City, knew a win would take them into second at the end of the final weekend of WSL action this year.

Jonas Eidevall's side did just that but had to overcome the early shock provided by Kirsty Hanson's brilliant sixth-minute strike that caught out Manuela Zinsberger.

Team news Hampton, Corsie and Lehmann were recalled to the Aston Villa side as they made three changes from their midweek WSL Cup win

Arsenal made two changes, with Rafaelle replacing Williamson - who dropped to the bench - and Maritz coming in for Wienroither

Arsenal recovered superbly and were ahead by the 30th minute thanks to Rachel Corsie's unfortunate own goal (26) and Vivianne Miedema's volley (30), before Katie McCabe (62) and Jordan Nobbs (84) applied the finishing touches to a fine afternoon's work.

How Arsenal cruised to eighth successive WSL away win

As well as recording their eighth win from nine WSL matches this season, Arsenal's victory at Villa Park also saw them set a new club record of eight successive away wins in the competition.

The Gunners were on top for the vast majority of the game but fell behind when Hanson latched onto Kenza Dali's pass before lashing a bouncing shot past Zinsberger from the left edge of the Arsenal area.

The goal failed to knock the visitors out of their rhythm, though, and they should have been level through Caitlin Foord, who blazed over when teed up by the irrepressible Miedema, while McCabe planted a free-kick onto the roof of the net.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lia Walti says she's really enjoying the spirit at Arsenal at the moment as her team turned around an early Aston Villa lead to win 4-1

Villa came close to doubling their lead against the run of play when Laura Blindkilde Brown looped a cross onto Zinsberger's crossbar, but Arsenal finally got the goal they deserved when McCabe's cross from the byline was deflected by Hannah Hampton onto Corsie, who deflected the ball into her own goal.

Miedema then directed a volley inside the near post when a corner fell her way, leaving Villa with the unenviable task of ending Arsenal's incredible run of winning 37 straight WSL matches they were leading at half-time - a record dating back over three years.

Villa were unable to stop the north Londoners making it 38, with their third goal again coming from a Hampton save as the keeper kicked Stephanie Catley's cross straight to McCabe, who had the simple task of turning in the rebound.

Foord then got away from Danielle Turner to set up Nobbs, who swept home the chance to seal a commanding victory that leaves the hosts sixth in the WSL.

Player ratings Aston Villa: Hampton (5), Mayling (6), Corsie (5), Turner (5), Pacheco (6), Blindkilde Brown (6), McLoughlin (6), Dali (7), Lehmann (6), Daly (6), Hanson (7).



Subs: Gielnik (6), Goodwin (n/a).



Arsenal: Zinsberger (6), Maritz (7), Wubben-Moy (7), Raffaele (7), Catley (7), Walti (7), Waanum (8), McCabe (8), Blackstenius (5), Miedema (8), Foord (7).



Subs: Williamson (7), Wienroither (6), Nobbs (7).



Player of the match: Katie McCabe

Arsenal have two more games remaining in 2022, with both coming in the Champions League. The Gunners host Lyon on Thursday in an 8pm kick-off before their final group game at Zurich on December 21 in a 5.45pm kick-off.

Jonas Eidevall's side are three points clear at the top of Group C and need only a point to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Aston Villa's next game will be in 2023 as they host Tottenham on January 14 in the WSL.