Aston Villa Women 5-2 Arsenal Women: Chasity Grant nets twice as hosts thrash sloppy Gunners in WSL

Aston Villa Women thrashed an incredibly sloppy Arsenal Women to secure a famous 5-2 victory, leaving Chelsea Women on the brink of the WSL title.

The Gunners could not conjure the same performance or comeback that saw them beat Lyon in the Women's Champions League semi-finals on Sunday, and were instead outplayed and outfought at every turn by a depleted Villa.

The hosts took advantage of errors across the pitch from their opponents, combined with some wonderful team play, that saw them deservedly put five goals past the European finalists. Aston Villa have now won their last three WSL games as they look to end a disappointing season strongly.

It was a former Gunner, too, who dealt the first blow on the half-hour. It was a brilliant break from Ebony Salmon after Arsenal had seen a chance stopped at the other end. The Villa forward then squared the ball for Jordan Nobbs, who slotted past Manuela Zinsberger.

Arguably the pick of the goals, though, came at the end of the first half courtesy of an impressive Kirsty Hanson. She fired a curling effort into the top corner from 25 yards, sending Aston Villa in at the break with a shock - but deserved - 2-0 lead.

Within 14 minutes of the restart, Villa had four goals on the board. Chasity Grant netted her first of the evening immediately after half-time, taking advantage of a defensive mix-up between Katie McCabe and her goalkeeper. She pounced on the error before easily slotting home.

And just before the hour, Daly toe-poked home Aston Villa's fourth after a great team move that started with goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo - another former Gunner.

But Arsenal had some skin in the game, and you thought a comeback was on as Stina Blackstenius, coolly slotting home, and Alessia Russo, scoring a header from WSL debutant Katie Reid's cross, netted within three minutes of one another to half the deficit.

However, any hopes of a grandstand finish were dashed as Aston Villa made it 5-2 minutes after Russo's goal. It was a second for Grant, who played a neat one-two before bursting through on goal, before lifting the ball over Zinsberger.

The result leaves Arsenal six points behind Chelsea and two ahead of Man Utd in second, with both teams facing each other in the WSL later on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports. The Blues need just a point from that fixture to secure their sixth successive title.

But a win for Man Utd could see the Gunners end the day in third place and facing a battle with Marc Skinner's side to finish in second place. The two play each other on the final day of the WSL season on May 11.

Williamson: Lyon comeback drained us emotionally

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson speaking to Sky Sports News:

"It's tough, really disappointing. It was a big, big weekend against Lyon and we needed to come and perform again but physically, emotionally that game maybe drained us too much.

"We prepared so hard for this game, we knew the risk of coming here and that result happening

"We have to regroup and go again

"Nothing changes, we're still together as a team. We unravelled in the second half which is tough but we're not turning on each other. I'd rather we learned this lesson now.

"We've had tough moments under Renee. We have to be able to ride that storm and come out the other side."