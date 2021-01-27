Aston Villa Women 0-4 Chelsea Women: Blues set record for most Women's Super League games unbeaten

Chelsea set a Women's Super League record of 32 matches unbeaten after beating Aston Villa 4-0.

Sam Kerr broke the deadlock in the early stages, the Australia international producing a thumping left-footed volley past Aston Villa goalkeeper Lisa Weiss.

Kerr turned provider and executed a precise cross to find striker Beth England, who headed the ball into the top corner as Chelsea doubled their lead before half-time.

In the second half, Emma Hayes' side continued from where they left off.

Pernille Harder glided a low drive into the bottom right-corner to give the Blues their third goal of the game.

And Chelsea claimed a four-goal cushion before the hour mark when Blues skipper Magdalena Eriksson slotted the ball into the far post to secure the three points.