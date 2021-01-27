Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Aston Villa Women vs Chelsea Women. FA Women's Super League.

Banks's Stadium.

Aston Villa Women 0

    Chelsea Women 4

    • S Kerr (3rd minute)
    • B England (35th minute)
    • P Harder (68th minute)
    • M Eriksson (70th minute)

    Latest FA Women's Super League Odds

    Aston Villa Women 0-4 Chelsea Women: Blues set record for most Women's Super League games unbeaten

    Sam Kerr, Beth England, Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson on target in historic victory against Aston Villa; Chelsea are top of the WSL on goal difference, going above Man Utd, and have a game in hand

    Wednesday 27 January 2021 21:52, UK

    Magdalena Eriksson celebrates after scoring for Chelsea
    Image: Chelsea moved top of the WSL on goal difference

    Chelsea set a Women's Super League record of 32 matches unbeaten after beating Aston Villa 4-0.

    Sam Kerr broke the deadlock in the early stages, the Australia international producing a thumping left-footed volley past Aston Villa goalkeeper Lisa Weiss.

    Kerr turned provider and executed a precise cross to find striker Beth England, who headed the ball into the top corner as Chelsea doubled their lead before half-time.

    In the second half, Emma Hayes' side continued from where they left off.

    Pernille Harder glided a low drive into the bottom right-corner to give the Blues their third goal of the game.

    Also See:

    Trending

    And Chelsea claimed a four-goal cushion before the hour mark when Blues skipper Magdalena Eriksson slotted the ball into the far post to secure the three points.

    Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

    Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

    One lucky winner won £250,000 for free last week. Could you be next? Play for free, entries by 6:00pm Wednesday.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports