Aston Villa Women 2-1 Leicester City Women: Sarah Mayling and Remi Allen goals hand hosts comeback WSL win

Aston Villa came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 in their Women's Super League opener at the Banks's Stadium on Saturday.
The newly-promoted team had led at half-time through Natasha Flint's 39th-minute strike, albeit with the help of Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.
However, the home side responded with two quick-fire goals in the second half, first levelling thanks to Sarah Mayling's stunning free-kick (63), before captain Remi Allen's close-range effort sealed the victory for Carla Ward's team.
