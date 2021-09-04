Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Aston Villa Women vs Leicester City Women. Women's Super League.

Attendance741.

Aston Villa Women 2

  • S Mayling (63rd minute)
  • R Allen (64th minute)

Leicester City Women 1

  • N Flint (39th minute)

Aston Villa Women 2-1 Leicester City Women: Sarah Mayling and Remi Allen goals hand hosts comeback WSL win

Match report as Aston Villa Women beat Leicester City 2-1 thanks to second-half goals from Sarah Mayling and skipper Remi Allen to win their opening WSL clash; the visitors had gone in ahead at the break after Natasha Flint had opened the scoring six minutes before half-time

Saturday 4 September 2021 14:50, UK

Aston Villa&#39;s Sarah Mayling (right) celebrates scoring against Leicester City in the WSL
Image: Aston Villa's Sarah Mayling (right) celebrates scoring against Leicester City in the WSL

Aston Villa came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 in their Women's Super League opener at the Banks's Stadium on Saturday.

The newly-promoted team had led at half-time through Natasha Flint's 39th-minute strike, albeit with the help of Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

However, the home side responded with two quick-fire goals in the second half, first levelling thanks to Sarah Mayling's stunning free-kick (63), before captain Remi Allen's close-range effort sealed the victory for Carla Ward's team.

