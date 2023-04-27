Aston Villa Women 2-3 Manchester United Women: Millie Turner scores stoppage-time winner to put WSL leaders six points clear

Millie Turner's stoppage-time header secured a dramatic 3-2 comeback win at Aston Villa to move Manchester United six points clear at the top of the Women's Super League.

United were on course for a setback in their bid for a maiden WSL title after Rachel Daly's double gave Villa a 2-1 lead and made her the joint-top scorer in the league this season with 17 goals.

But Nikita Parris sparked a second-half comeback for United as she equalised in the 62nd minute.

Image: Nikita Parris celebrates after scoring Man Utd's equaliser against Aston Villa

Turner's powerful 94th-minute header then gave United an incredible win at the Bescot Stadium in one of the games of the WSL season.

United are now six points clear of rivals Manchester City, who host Reading on Sunday, while defending champions Chelsea are seven points back.

The Blues, however, have three games in hand on the leaders and return to WSL action on Wednesday with a home match against Liverpool.

More to follow...

Manchester United continue their title run-in with a home game against Tottenham on May 7. That game comes seven days before the FA Cup final with Chelsea, before United host Manchester rivals City on May 21, before going to Liverpool on the final day.

Aston Villa's next game is also on May 7 with a trip to Reading next on their agenda. Carla Ward's side then host Liverpool before going to Arsenal on the final day of the WSL season.