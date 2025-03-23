Aston Villa Women 0-4 Man Utd Women: Grace Clinton stunner helps visitors to WSL victory in top-three race

Grace Clinton's stunning strike from 40 yards helped Manchester United sweep past Aston Villa with a 4-0 win, keeping pace in the race for the WSL's top three.

The England international caught Sabrina D'Angelo off her line at the end of the first half as she curled home Man Utd's third goal from range.

However, there was an air of controversy about it as Clinton fouled Jill Baijings in the build-up, but a free-kick was not given by the referee.

When asked about the goal, Clinton told Sky Sports: "I'm guilty of not shooting enough. I saw the 'keeper off the line… when I got the ball, I saw her and I just did it."

When asked if she tugged Baijings' shirt in the build-up, she replied: "Doesn't everyone?"

The Aston Villa midfielder also added to Sky Sports: "I don't want to say it's one decision that lost us the game, but it's a shame she didn't see it because it's a clear foul."

Baijings and Aston Villa had every right to feel aggrieved by the decision, but a third goal had been on the horizon. They were already 2-0 down thanks to Elisabeth Terland's double - the first a slotted effort before she nodded home a superb cross from Jayde Riviere.

Man Utd made it four just after the hour when Leah Galton prodded home Melvine Malard's cross, with a deflection off Lucy Parker on the way through.

Villa improved in the final 15 minutes of the game - Missy Bo Kearns with the pick of the chances as she fizzed wide - but the visitors clung on to their clean sheet.

Perhaps the only blemish on Man Utd's evening was an injury to Celine Bizet after a reckless challenge from Danielle Turner. She hobbled off the pitch before heading down the tunnel with a jacket covering her head.

It was the perfect response from Marc Skinner's side after defeat to Liverpool last weekend. Man Utd remain third in the WSL on goal difference, level on 39 points with Arsenal, and seven clear of Manchester City in fourth after their defeat to Chelsea earlier on Sunday.

Skinner: This is who we are

Man Utd head coach Marc Skinner to Sky Sports: "It was the best way to respond. We weren't good enough last week in terms of the end product, and today we were ruthless. I really enjoyed today.

"Villa adapted and changed shape and we adapted quickly and I'm really happy with all of the staff and all of the players with the way they did it on the field.

"You watch for how to deliver from the half-space and Jayde [Riviere], for example, Celin [Bizet] to Terry [Terland] in the centre. They are just asking Terry, as good as she is, to finish them.

Image: Elisabeth Terland celebrates after giving Manchester United the lead at Aston Villa

"That's what we didn't do against Liverpool. We didn't ask our forward to finish, we made them work, so I'm really proud of the effort, energy, commitment.

"All in all, that's just us, that's who we are - and that's an incredible result from us because of the way we were with the performance."

Arroyo: Players doubtful on everything

Aston Villa head coach Natalia Arroyo to Sky Sports: "A very bad result. We didn't have a good first half and they are the kind of team that destroys you when you are not defending properly.

"Even being a very tough result, we get positive things from that with the way we still tried to be in the game and compete in the second half. It will help us in the next games. That's the good part of a bad day.

"I don't have any problem admitting my mistakes or if I'm not helping them, but it wasn't tactics. It has to do with them trusting themselves and really believing in their possibilities. They are now doubtful everything - of the skills they have, how talented they are or how good they can be.

"It's not the best situation for me to encourage them to press high, to have the ball, to attract them and play through them. We tried in the weeks before to be more simple and play more direct. It's still not working, so now it's time to accept our limitations and our low confidence level, but still being brave."

Christensen: Aston Villa on a slippery slope

Izzy Christensen on Sky Sports co-commentary: "I thought Aston Villa looked poor in a lot of areas. The players looked lost out there and I do understand that.

"They've had managerial turnover twice this season, unrest, players injured, players leave the club like Adriana Leon and Kenza Dali, two big players.

"I really feel for the players right now. I don't want to be too harsh because I don't know what the root of the problem is, but the table doesn't lie.

"The players look dejected and lost. The body language on the pitch is really poor. "The losing of the ball for Clinton's goal, yes it was a good finish, but just to stop playing in that moment, you can't do that.

"The manager has got to find the right words very carefully to motivate this team and get this on track because it could end up being a slippery slope for this club. They're in a bad place right now."

